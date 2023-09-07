Minecraft 1.20.2 pre-release 2 patch notes: Recipe book change reverted, bug fixes, and more

The Minecraft 1.20.2 update is expected to be released within the next couple of weeks, as Mojang has begun to release pre-release snapshots. Before officially releasing an update, Mojang first shares public test versions called snapshots with players, allowing them to test features and provide feedback for implementing any necessary changes or fixes. Following the snapshots, the developers typically release pre-release and release candidates, which mainly consist of bug fixes and rarely include new features.

Yesterday, developers officially released the first pre-release for the upcoming Minecraft 1.20.2 update. However, a few issues were quickly reported, leading to today's second pre-release. This is a minor patch aimed at addressing some of the player-reported issues.

Here are all the changes and fixes in Minecraft 1.20.2 pre-release 2.

Minecraft 1.20.2 Pre-release 2 Patch Notes: All You Need to Know

The Recipe Book Search feature change has been reverted.

The recipe book is now back to usual (Image via Mojang)

In the first pre-release, Mojang introduced a new feature to enhance the search functionality in Minecraft's recipe book.

The recipe book is one of the most helpful features, displaying all unlocked recipes and recipes for items that can be crafted using items in a player's inventory. However, scrolling through it can become cumbersome after unlocking many recipes. Thus, using the search feature is often more efficient.

Minecraft 1.20.2 pre-release 1 improved the recipe book's search function by displaying items that match the beginning of any word in the item's name.

For example, searching "tor" would show "torch," but now it also shows "daylight detector." This change has been reverted in pre-release 2 due to "a number of bugs," and developers do not currently plan to address them.

Technical changes in pre-release 2

Resource pack version is now updated to 18 to account for new map icons added in pre-release 1.

Bug fixes in pre-release 2

The following game bugs have been addressed in Minecraft 1.20.2 pre-release 2:

Newly rendered players always face south until they move their head

Cannot tab out of console text field of command blocks

Screenshots wider than 16384 pixels cause game crash / java.lang.OutOfMemoryError: Out of stack space

Server crash: java.lang.NullPointerException: Cannot invoke "com.google.gson.JsonArray.iterator()" because "$$1" is null

The accessibility button in the Welcome screen needs its own string

Change in AbstractScrollWidget breaks MultiLineEditBox click-to-move-cursor behaviour

The narrator narrates incorrect tab action in command block suggestions

Recipe book search no longer finds anything containing non-English characters

Recipe book search no longer finds relevant items in languages where compound words are not separated

Uncraftable variants of a craftable recipe are shown as craftable now

Macro arguments entered as floats are converted to scientific notation

Crafting book search doesn't find anything when a space is included in the search

Fullscreen Resolution value is untranslatable

Boats and rafts, when placed, turn south

Revoked recipes remain in the recipe book until re-logging

Ender Pearl vanishes client side when enderPearlsVanishOnDeath is false

trade_rebalance tags are not in the trade_rebalance pack

Fire under naturally generated end crystals does not always emit light correctly

Mobs sometimes become invisible when you join a singleplayer world

If any more bugs are reported in the next few days, players can expect to see another pre-release snapshot. Otherwise, Mojang will release a release candidate and announce the release date for the Minecraft 1.20.2 update.