7 best ways to use dyes in Minecraft 1.19

Coming in many different colors, dyes in Minecraft have more than a few uses in-game. Although cosmetic, their applications have expanded significantly over the course of the game's development. In Minecraft 1.19, dyes have roughly 15 different uses between Java and Bedrock Editions.

Though this is extensive, there are some uses that are much more beneficial than others, making wiser use of the dyes. Below, players can find some of the best uses for dyes as of the version 1.19 update.

Using dyes to spice up your game after Minecraft's The Wild Update

7) Dyeing armor

Various colors of dyed armor (Image via Mojang)

Leather armor has a particularly interesting property in Minecraft. Unlike other types, this specific variant of armor is dyeable. However, depending on the edition of the game being played, this is accomplished through different means.

Java Edition players can dye leather armor (or leather horse armor) by crafting them with dyes of the chosen color in the crafting grid. Meanwhile, Bedrock Edition players must fill a water cauldron with a specific dye and then use the leather armor on the cauldron's water to dye the piece.

6) Staining Glass

Patterns of stained glass (Image via Minecraft Forum)

By staining glass with dye, Minecraft players can create gorgeous window patterns and displays. To create stained glass, players will want to place eight pieces of glass blocks around the outside of the crafting grid while placing one piece of dye in the center.

This will create eight pieces of stained glass for the player to place. It's even possible to use the same crafting recipe to stain glass panes, which is worth keeping in mind when players start decorating structures and other building projects.

5) Dyeing Mobs

It's possible to dye sheep mobs and even combine their colors (Image via Mojang)

One of the best applications of dyes in Minecraft is dyeing sheep wool. Although it's possible to dye the wool blocks directly, players can also apply the dye directly to the sheep. This will tint the color of their wool, and it will continuously grow back in this color.

Furthermore, players can also breed two sheep of different wool colors together, which results in their offspring having wool that combines the two colors of the parents if possible. Since Minecraft players often keep sheep in a pasture, it may not hurt to dye a few of them to collect various types of wool colors.

4) Creating Banner Patterns

Player-made banner patterns (Image via Blendigi/Youtube)

In addition to dyeing several different items, blocks, and mobs, Minecraft players can also use dyes in crafting recipes for banner patterns. Creating elaborate banner patterns can take time and practice due to the various layers involved, but the end result of truly impressive designs is definitely worth it.

Dyes in banner patterns dictate a given layer's color, meaning players can combine various colors to create incredibly decorative patterns. Minecraft players can experiment with as many patterns and color combos as possible to get some unique and intriguing patterns.

3) Forming Concrete Powder

Assorted concrete and concrete powder blocks (Image via Mojang)

Concrete is a particularly appealing building and decoration block in Minecraft. This is due in part to its sturdiness while still being colorful. To create concrete, players will need to construct concrete powder blocks with gravel and sand blocks.

However, players can also insert dyes of different colors to form colored concrete powder. Once the concrete powder has been formed, players can transform the powder block into true concrete of the same color by bringing it into contact with a water block.

2) Coloring Sign Text

Various text colors on signs via dyes (Image via ForgeLogical/Youtube)

While coloring text is technically possible through color codes, it's easier for players to change the text of signs through dyes. Simply using a dye on a sign with written text will instantly change the text's color.

Since remembering color codes can be something of a hassle, it's much less stressful to apply dyes to the signs directly. However, it's worth noting that players will want to use black dye to revert the text color to black. Ink sacs won't be able to perform the same purpose as they do in many instances in Bedrock Edition.

1) Coloring Firework Stars

A player-crafted multicolored fireworks display (Image via Mojang)

Firework stars are items that can be combined with firework rockets. When a firework rocket is fired, these stars create various effects that result in gorgeous firework displays.

Players can create firework stars by combining gunpowder, dyes, and certain extra ingredients such as gold nuggets or feathers. Furthermore, it's possible to combine a completed firework star with more dye to create even more elaborate explosion effects.

Players should experiment with the various effects and colors to light up the sky with a magnificent display.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far