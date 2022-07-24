7 facts about new mobs in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 is the latest update to make its way to the game. While the last two updates, namely the Caves and Cliffs part 1 and 2 updates, focused on world generation and new blocks, the new Minecraft 1.19 or “The Wild” update focuses on some new mobs and biomes.

The update came out in July 2022, which resulted in some important changes to the vanilla and modded aspects of the game.

Minecraft’s mobs are one of the things that makes its world so lively and interactive. Almost every mob has a purpose, from food and resources to blocks and experience. The Minecraft 1.19 update added four new mobs to the game: Allay, tadpole, frog, and Warden. This article will discuss some facts about these mobs in depth.

Allays' selective immunity and 6 other unkown mob facts in Minecraft 1.19

1) Allays are Immune to damage from their owner while holding an item

Allays are one of the cutest mobs to be added to the game. These bat-like mobs come under the “passive” category of mobs, and serve a special purpose within the game. Allays can collect and bring objects to a player, provided that the player hands that object to the mob first.

While Allays have a health cap of 10 hearts or 20 health points and can be killed, there is a situation where they remain immune to any incoming damage from their owner. This situation can occur when an Allay is holding an item and is en route to deliver it.

2) Cold frogs can’t spawn naturally

Frogs were one of the most anticipated mobs slated to be added to the game with Minecraft 1.19. Three types of frogs can be found across the various swamp biomes of the overworld: The temperate or brown frog, the green or cold frog, and the warm or white frog.

Out of these, only two spawn naturally. The cold variant can only spawn in some of the colder biomes of the overworld, and since Mangrove Swamps are only found in warm locations, this doesn’t pan out for the white variant. Therefore, the only way to bring these frogs into the world is to breed the other frog variants in a cold biome.

3) Tadpoles are hunted by axolotls

Axolotls are another adorable mob that were added to the game with the Caves and Cliffs part 1 update. While these mobs might appear to be passive, they are in fact neutral, which enables them to attack other entities when provoked.

Tadpoles are one of the few mobs that Axolotls can attack with ease, as both are aquatic mobs, and tadpoles have a smaller amount of health compared to the latter.

4) Wardens prioritize their target

The Warden is among the most terrifying mobs ever added to Minecraft. The hulking entity is bigger in size than an Enderman and an Iron Golem. It went through a ton of changes over the last few years and ended up with a plethora of new and terrifying features being added to its arsenal.

One of these features is the ability to sense where the player or any target is, by using its sense of smell and other navigational abilities. However, players should know that Wardens prioritize their targets by tracking the entity they’re most suspicious of.

5) Allays react to noteblocks

Note blocks are specialized materials that produce musical notes when interacted with. While they’re mostly used for entertainment, some players also use them to transmit redstone signals.

Allays have a special connection with note blocks as they drop any item they’re carrying when in range of one. Additionally, if one is played near them, it becomes their favorite note block and the mob tries to drop any carried items there rather than giving them directly to the player.

6) Frogs can jump over 5 blocks

Frogs are known for their jumping abilities in the game as well as in real life. What makes them unique is that they can jump over five blocks, which is also the maximum distance a player can jump without the assistance of ice blocks, potions, or other contraptions.

However, it still counts as a difficult jump, and the fact that frogs can do it by default paints quite a picture.

7) Wardens drop a sculk catalyst upon death

This fact is sure to leave some survival players surprised. The Warden is a blind mob that is designed to be avoided or hidden from. Its mechanics and sheer strength often force the player to take up a stealthy approach when dealing with it.

However, there may be times when players get discovered by the mob, which may lead to a direct confrontation. If they somehow manage to take down the Warden, they will notice that it drops a sculk catalyst when killed.

