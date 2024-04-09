7 features you missed in Minecraft Poisonous Potato update

Minecraft has a long history of April Fools updates. The most recent of them was the Poisonous Potato Update, which added a plethora of new items, mobs, and even a whole dimension themed around the useless Minecraft item. However, these large-scale changes aren't the only ones found within the poisonous potato update.

Here are seven of the less obvious features in this amazing April Fools Minecraft update.

7 things in the Poisonous Potato Minecraft update you might've missed

1) Rain actually falls from clouds

This change might have gone totally unnoticed due to how minor it is. Rain in Minecraft has always been interesting, as it falls even when above the clouds. This seems to imply the rain doesn't come from the clouds, but that's another issue.

One of the most surprising changes to come from the Poisonous Potato Minecraft update was a fix to this immersion-breaking issue. The rain effect now stops when players reach a Y level above the cloud level and starts up again when they drop back down. Assuming this effect gets brought to the base game in the future, building on the top of a mountain found on one of Minecraft's best seeds will be even cooler.

2) Players leave footprints

One of the most requested features from the community over the years has been some sort of particle effect left behind by players, acting as a trail of footsteps. This minor change was actually implemented in 2024's April Fools snapshot, though might have been unnoticed by most players due to needing to look straight down while moving to see them.

It will be interesting to see if an option eventually comes to the base game for some sort of trailling footstep particle effect, as it has been such a requested feature for a long time. Only time will tell if this was a test or not.

3) A mysterious rabbit

Keep an eye out for this mysterious bunny while exploring (Image via Mojang)

Some players on the Java Edition of the snapshot reported seemingly being followed by a strange brown rabbit. There isn't currently a lot of documentation around this, but it's definitely something to keep an eye out for while exploring. It could also be a joke reference to the killer rabbit, one of Minecraft's most hidden mobs.

No reports have been seen thus far about a similar rabbit appearing on the datapack available through the Minecraft Bedrock Marketplace, so it seems to be a Java-exclusive phenomenon.

4) Potato statistics

The new potato statistics might not ever be seen if the menu is never checked (Image via Mojang)

There are three new statistics added to the game just for this April Fools snapshot. The first is the "Potato" utterances statistic, which tracks how many times the player says "Potato" in chat. When it hits 99, the player is given the "Sweet Potato Talker" Minecraft advancement.

The second is the Potato Quest Time statistic, which starts counting when the player puts the poisonous potato plant on their head and stops when the completion time shows on the screen.

And last is the Times Peeled statistic, which tracks how many times the player is peeled while wearing the poisonous potato chestplate.

Players who don't usually check statistics would likely have missed the existence of these new stats entirely, even if they happened to get the advancement.

5) No "Java Edition"

This is the first version since 1.12.2 to not have "Java Edition" on the main menu (Image via Mojang)

The "Java Edition" subtitle has been present in every single beta, snapshot, and release in Minecraft's long update history since 1.12.2. However, the most recent Minecraft April Fools snapshot replaces the "Java Edition" subtitle with one reading "Poisonous Potato" to match the theme of the update.

While fitting, it's almost eerie to not see the familiar text there. It's also a minor enough change that it might not even be noticed the first time around, due to the distracting potato-ified background panorama.

6) Fletching tables have a use

Fletching tables also got a silly UI to go with their new use (Image via Mojang)

The fletching table, the last of Minecraft's villager profession workstations to have no use, was actually given a minor purpose in 2024's April Fools snapshot. Players could use fletching tables to convert resins of one clarity and imperfection into another. Additionally, processing a "Jewel Clarity" toxic resin would produce an amber gem.

Amber gems replaced emeralds within the snapshot, meaning that fletching tables were even more useful for Minecraft villager trading, outside of fletchers giving a great way to convert stickers into currency. Given how minor of a use this is, it's understandable if it got missed entirely.

7) Potato Clicker

Clicking the launcher will cause random potatoes to explode out (Image via Mojang)

One of the more minor and sillier additions to the April Fools update is the addition of potatoes that fly out whenever the player clicks. There are actually a lot more variations of this effect than there might originally seem.

There are two different types of explosions: single-potato explosions and multi-potato explosions. Reportedly, these larger potato explosions are more common the faster the player clicks.

Given how fast players need to click to bridge to be competitive on any of Minecraft's best PvP servers, getting huge potato explosions should be quite easy.