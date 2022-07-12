7 most fun servers for Minecraft 1.19 update

As Minecraft version 1.19 is underway, many online servers are beginning to support The Wild Update for its new inclusions. Whether the servers are providing PvP, Survival, or other gamemodes, there is plenty to gain by updating to version 1.19.

When it comes to pure fun factor, many of the top Minecraft servers are still among the best for an enjoyable gameplay experience.

Many of these servers have also updated to version 1.19 to help the player base who have transitioned to The Wild Update.

Minecraft: Great servers to enjoy after updating to version 1.19

Minecraft players can find seven of the most entertaining 1.19 servers that offer a little bit of everything to suit their tastes. Here's a look:

1) Hypixel

Hypixel remains one of the greatest Minecraft servers to date (Image via Hypixel.net)

Hypixel has been one of the best multiplayer servers ever conceived, and that hasn't changed in version 1.19.

If there's a way players enjoy the game, Hypixel can facilitate that. Whether players love PvP, Skyblock, Minigames, Survival Multiplayer or countless other gamemodes, Hypixel is a great place to play them.

The server sports thousands of concurrent players at a given time, ensuring there's always someone to enjoy the game with no matter where you are or what you might be interested in.

2) Minewind

A player overlooks a street on Minewind (Image via PlanetMinecraft)

For a very no-holds-barred experience, Minewind can be both intense and rewarding.

An Anarchy server, just about anything goes on Minewind, with the exception of using hacks, cheats or other exploits. Things like griefing and wanton PvP that are restricted on many servers are permissible in Minewind, meaning players will need to keep their wits about them.

Anarchy servers, in general, are quite cut-throat, but if players can rise to the top, there are few bigger rushes in the entire game.

3) Pixelmon Generations

Various Pokemon in Pixelmon Generations (Image via ServerMiner)

Pixelmon is one of Minecraft's most perennially popular mods, combining the game's open world and the beloved Pokemon franchise.

On Pixelmon servers, players can explore a huge world and capture various Pokemon from throughout the franchise's history. They can also battle their Pokemon and strengthen them, taking on opposing trainers and evolving their Pokemon, much like they would in the primary series.

Pixelmon Generations makes for one of the best servers players can enjoy in version 1.19.

4) Grand Theft Minecart

A player explores Grand Theft Minecart (Image via SpiritualFoxPlays/Youtube)

Some popular gaming properties are natural fits in Minecraft. We see that time and time again with various servers, including the beloved Grand Theft Minecart.

This server blends the open world gameplay of Grand Theft Auto with Minecraft's blocky aesthetic and procedurally generated terrain. The server has taken enormous efforts to recreate the world of GTA, just as players would experience it in the main game, and their efforts have certainly yielded results.

Players can commit crimes, raise their wanted level, pull off jobs and even gamble with a few different minigames. However, they'll want to be mindful of other players, as not all of them are particularly friendly.

5) Wildercraft

Wildercraft's various gamemodes (Image via Wildercraft.net)

For players who love cooperation and collaborative building, Wildercraft is an excellent server to enjoy.

Featuring Survival Multiplayer, Skyblock, and Creative game modes, players can build together and relax without any worries over PvP or griefing. This server keeps things fairly close to vanilla Minecraft, offering a pure and enjoyable experience without a massive deluge of plugins or mods causing confusion.

6) The Seed

Players mingle on The Seed server (Image via Theseedmc.com)

Much like Wildercraft, The Seed aims for a pure survival experience for players. The server is incredibly vanilla adjacent, only providing plugins that allow players to protect their homes and items, and allowing players to trade and barter with each other.

Otherwise, The Seed is a magnificent landing spot for players who love Minecraft's original premise with no strings attached. Hop in, and get to punching wood and crafting, like Mojang intended players to do from the very start of the game.

7) Extremecraft

One of Extremecraft's spawn areas (Image via @ExtremeCraftNW/Twitter)

For a server with plenty to enjoy, Extremecraft offers plenty of game modes to appreciate.

Players can enjoy modes like Bedwars, Anarchy, Factions, Hide and Seek, Skyblock, Survival, Prison, and many more. This server has a particularly prominent PvP community, making it a fabulous location for players who love to battle each other.

However, the variability of the server means players can always take a break and relax with some building in between their intense sessions of PvP combat.

