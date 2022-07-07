7 hardest escape rooms in Minecraft's 1.19 update

Escape rooms are an enjoyable challenge both in the real world and in Minecraft.

By solving puzzles and moving quickly, players can clear an escape room with faster completion times.

Even after Minecraft's 1.19 update, the player community has continued to release escape room maps for others to enjoy. Most of these maps have a slightly easier learning curve, while others are for hardcore escape room enthusiasts.

Many of the toughest maps can also be played in multiplayer situations, making them even more enjoyable despite their difficulty.

Below, players can find an assortment of escape room maps sure to provide them with an uphill battle.

Bedrock Breakout, Jed's Prison Escape and 5 other tough escape rooms for Minecraft 1.19

1) Hall of the Warden

The Warden's halls aren't easily escaped (Image via PJ/MinecraftMaps.com)

The Warden is one of the newest inclusions in Minecraft alongside the deep dark biome.

This escape room combines puzzles of deduction alongside plenty of lore pertaining to the Warden, the story surrounding it and the decrepit ancient cities.

It isn't a perfect map, but as long as players don't break blocks or use exploits, they should be in for a considerable challenge. Every step of progress is rewarded with additional lore, pushing players to complete the entire story behind the eerie halls of the Warden.

2) Sculk Escape

This map utilizes new sculk blocks in its construction (Image via MakaMinecraft/MinecraftMaps.com)

Sculk blocks have interesting uses in version 1.19, particularly with redstone blocks. This map capitalizes on that by asking players to figure out the ways in which sculk interacts with redstone.

This may be more challenging for players who are not particularly knowledgeable with redstone machinery, but it does present an excellent opportunity to learn.

This escape room isn't particularly long, meaning players will find a challenge but won't need to spend too long on the map in total.

3) Breakout!!

Breakout!! makes for an excellent prison escape map (Image via Mixedpersonality/PCminecraft-mods.com)

Prison escape maps and escape room maps go hand in hand, and this hasn't changed in version 1.19.

This map blends traditional adventure mode gameplay with escape room mechanics and puzzles to keep players from exiting the prison too easily.

While the map can only accommodate one player, it still provides plenty of challenges. Players who exit the prison may think they've succeeded, but there are even more challenges once they're out on the surrounding streets.

4) Bedrock Breakout

Bedrock Breakout should present a particularly difficult challenge to players (Image via TheAssassin/MinecraftMaps.com)

Bedrock remains the strongest material block in the game, making it the perfect block to keep players inside an escape room.

With only a few blocks and items at their disposal, players will have to find a way to emerge from their bedrock-encased prison.

According to the creator of this map, players should not destroy the room's Netherite blocks, quartz slabs or gold blocks, as these can lead to bugs or the complete breaking of the map. Otherwise, players should be in for quite a tough challenge.

5) Don't Turn It On Part II

This escape room map can be enjoyed on both Bedrock and Java Edition (Image via Dasskippy/MinecraftMaps.com)

The back half of a two-part storied escape room, Don't Turn It On Part II should take plenty of time to figure out for even hardcore escape room enthusiasts.

The map was originally made for Minecraft 1.18 but has since been updated for 1.19 on both Java and Bedrock platforms. This particular escape room can be played solo, but it welcomes multiplayer enjoyment as well.

It may seem fairly straightforward in the beginning, but the learning curve in this map is considerably steep as players progress. Take your time and think things through, and you'll overcome the map's challenges.

6) Jed's Prison Escape

There are multiple ways to complete this escape room map (Image via MrJedama/MinecraftMaps.com)

Another prison escape map, Jed's Prison Escape is unique in its construction. Specifically, players can find multiple methods and routes to complete the escape map without sticking to one linear progression.

If players get stuck on a particular puzzle, they can move to another part of the prison and attempt others in order to ensure they keep things moving.

There are also characters within the story to keep track of and a litany of clues to help players make advancements. This makes Jed's Prison Escape a tough map in version 1.19 but also forgiving within reason.

7) Escape The House

This mansion is welcoming, almost too welcoming (Image via Glxyluke and Mickae/MinecraftMaps.com)

One of the top escape room maps in the community, Escape The House has a ton to offer for both solo and multiplayer gamers.

Though the map is currently made for version 1.18.1, it should be comfortably playable on version 1.19. It doesn't require any blocks that would break the game or make it prohibitive for 1.19 users.

The house features 12 different levels complete with dozens of puzzles. If players are having a tough time, they also have access to three different difficulty modes to give them a hand.

Turn this map's difficulty up to its hardest and see just how tricky this seemingly innocuous house becomes.

