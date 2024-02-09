7 interesting ways to use wind charge in Minecraft

Many new features have been introduced in Minecraft 1.21's experimental snapshots, such as armadillos, wolf armor, and vault blocks. One of the most hotly anticipated additions in the upcoming update is the wind charge. This item is a guaranteed drop from the Breeze, a mob will be seen guarding loot within the new trial chambers.

Detailed below are seven of the most interesting uses for wind charges so that players can determine if they are worth hunting for.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

7 interesting uses for Minecraft's new wind charges

1) Make an even noisier machine

A basic wind charge noise machine (Image via Mojang)

Noise machines are common redstone builds on multiplayer Minecraft servers. These devices are mostly used to cause annoyance to other players. They are usually hidden near a Minecraft survival base so that other players constantly hear noises, such as doors opening and closing.

Wind charges have the ability to ring a bell from a distance, which makes one of the loudest sounds in Minecraft. While players could use this as just a way to annoy others, it could also be incorporated into a storage system, alerting others via noise, such as a bell, that the storage system is full and room needs to be made for new items.

2) Form a redstone clock

Comment byu/eliy_beli13 from discussion inPhoenixSC Expand Post

Players can create a system of wind charge dispensers that automatically trigger each other infinitely. The timing of these potential redstone outputs should all be the same, meaning players could use wind charges to form a redstone clock.

While the applications for such a loud and noisy redstone clock are not super widespread, outside of the already mentioned potential for annoyance, it is interesting nonetheless that players can use them in this manner.

3) Push minecarts

A minecart being pushed through a corner by a wind charge (Image via Mojang)

This potential wind charge use is as interesting as it is niche. Wind charges are able to push minecarts with a surprising amount of force. They can push them around corners and even up small slopes.

Players could take advantage of this ability in any system or late-game farm that uses chests or hoppers in minecarts as the main driving system. This would push full minecarts into an automatic unloader.

4) High jumps, long jumps, and wall jumps

Regular, wind charge, and elytra wind charge jump distances (image via Mojang)

Some of Minecraft's most popular minigames are parkour challenges. These custom-built maps force players to take full advantage of all of the game's movement options and quirks to traverse an obstacle course as quickly as possible.

The wind charge will prove to be invaluable for those who enjoy parkouring around, be it in one of the dedicated servers or just around their survival world. Players can jump higher (up to nine blocks), jump farther (more than tripling jump distance with elytra), and even time wind charge usage to scale sheer vertical walls.

5) Wireless redstone

In a post, Reddit user u/Mireole recently stated that they were able to influence the wind charge's direction to such a degree that it started going backward incredibly quickly. On its own, this seems like a bug more than anything else, but the comments on their post are alight with ideas.

If players could find a way to reliably send wind charges to the same spot while taking the same amount of time, they could use the items to send redstone signals across huge distances. Unlike Minecraft's calibrated sculk sensors, which are harder to obtain and still have a short range, this would give players access to real wireless redstone.

6) Cancel falls

One of the most dangerous forces in Mojang's sandbox game is gravity. Even with full netherite gear in Minecraft, it just takes one slip of the shift key to lose it all, so the fact that wind charges are another option for canceling fall damage is amazing.

A well-timed wind charge will push the player upward, negating all of their downward speed. Normally, players would accomplish this through the use of a water or snow bucket. However, the fact that players can stack wind charges up to 64 and the items can be used in the nether is enough to justify keeping a stack or two around at all times in case of emergency.

7) Launch player

A basic player launcher (Image via Mojang)

One of the most useful features of any good end-game Minecraft base is the spot that allows players to take to the skies. Some mega bases do not need a dedicated build for this, being large enough that players can simply jump off of them to begin flying. However, for more grounded bases, having the option to start soaring is invaluable.

Players can create a simple player launcher using four dispensers, all placed so that they are facing the player. They can fill the dispensers with wind charges and slap a button on the front of any of them. Minecraft buttons are small enough that they do not block the wind charges, so this is fine. Then, they can place a slab between the dispensers.

When activated, the four wind charges should launch the player just over 40 blocks into the air, though proper positioning can increase this to 60. Crouching also seems to influence this launch height, with some launches breaking the 70-block threshold, though the exact specifics are still being discovered.

Ultimately, much of what the wind charge can do is either niche or better accomplished via other means. However, as a complete package, wind charges are able to do so many different things and interact with the world in so many unique ways that they are sure to shake up a lot of Minecraft's status quo.