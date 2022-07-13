7 Minecraft 1.19 update servers for survival

Minecraft is one of the few games that gets the best of both worlds when it comes to playing alone or with friends or other people. The single-player aspect of the game’s survival mode is generally peaceful and serene but can also be utterly terrifying. The multiplayer option, though, has a ton of customization and is a lot of fun.

Minecraft players can play multiplayer survival in a variety of ways. However, there are two methods that are most commonly used to start the multiplayer journey. The first is buying a realm, which is not an attractive option for many players. The other is joining multiplayer servers.

Minecraft: PikaNetwork and six other popular survival servers

Here's a look at the seven most popular Minecraft survival servers:

7) PikaNetwork (smc.pika.host)

This server has the highest player limit on this list, coming in at 6500 players, with around half of them being online at all times.

This US-based server offers a great Survival mode, along with other game modes like Bedwars, Skywars, Factions, OP Prisons, Custom Skyblock, KitPvP and more.

6) OPBlocks Network (sm.opblocks.com)

OPBlocks Network is a popular survival server with a player limit of 882. One of the highest-rated servers on the internet, OPBlocks can be found with more than 850 players at most times, as it also has full support for Bedrock players.

The game modes and features this US-based server includes are:

The Original Candy Prison

Fully Custom Skyblock

Amazing Survival SMP

Parkour

Boss Fights

Mob Armor

Dungeons

Quests

Daily Challenges.

5) Blaze Gaming (sm.mc-blaze.com)

Blaze gaming is another survival server based out of the United States. The four-year-old Minecraft server runs 24/7 and is known for its detailed and extensive Survival SMP game mode.

Moreover, it also runs a customized version of Skyblock, known as Greek Skyblock and Pixelmon. Greek Skyblock has elements from Greek mythology integrated into the classic Skyblock experience.

4) IMMORTAL SURVIVAL (play.immortal.com)

Immortal survival, as the name suggests, is primarily a survival-focused server with a player capacity of 1000.

Aside from traditional Minecraft survival, the server also offers players the opportunity to take part in a ton of other game modes. That includes SMP, PvP, Anarchy, Vanilla, Hardcore, Cracked, Skyblock, Prison and Factions, among others.

3) Applecraft (join.applecraft.org)

Applecraft, unlike all other servers on this list, is hosted in Canada and has a player capacity of only 300. That makes it the least populated server on this list.

However, the server is quite well known, both for its fun game modes and its list of features. They include ranks, grief protection, custom player shops and more. Game modes include PvE, PvP, Parkour and Mini Games, among others.

2) Complex Gaming (sm.mc-complex.com)

Complex Gaming is another popular server that deals with a ton of survival and vanilla-based game modes.

Apart from Survival, it includes vanilla game modes, like Factions, Survival, Prison, Creative, Skyblock, and more. It also includes an updated version of Pixelmon, named Pixelmon Reforged. Like many other servers on this list, this server has a player capacity of 3000.

1) TheArchon (sm.archonhq.net)

TheArchon is a survival-based server that has been around since 2014. Rather than filling up with tons of game modes and mini-games like most other servers, TheArchon focuses on six customized game modes, which are variants of some of the most popular online Minecraft game mode survival servers.

Aside from Survival, these include SkyBlock: Your Own Sky Island, Prison: Escape From Jail, Factions: Battle For Territory, Robbery: Loot & Sell, Outlands: Hardcore, Clans, Weapons. This server is based in the United States and has a player capacity of 3000.

