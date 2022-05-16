7 simple house ideas for Minecraft in 2022

Minecraft is a game all about creativity. While many players use it to craft very complex creations and homes, sometimes a few want to keep things relatively simple, especially when they're starting out in a new world.

When looking over methods to create a simple house in Minecraft, there are several options at players' disposal. More than a few players post their designs, and there's no reason those looking for inspiration can't combine multiple designs to create their perfect home.

All the same, if players simply want to follow a basic blueprint or process and create a home seen online, that's perfectly fine as well. It all comes down to players creating their new, simplified house.

Interesting simple Minecraft home designs players can look to for inspiration

7) 5x5 House

This house design remains compact while staying functional (Image via HALNY/YouTube)

This house design can be the answer for players who don't want to take up much space. Being no wider than 5x5 blocks, this multi-story build uses easy-to-obtain materials such as wooden trapdoors and various underground stone-type blocks. On the ground floor, players can find their necessary crafting stations and storage space, while an exterior staircase leads up to players' sleeping area. The small modular design can also allow Minecraft players to expand on the design or add other amenities if they consider them necessary.

6) Survivalist House

A home build that combines living space and food access (Image via TheMadSheep/Grabcraft)

When Minecraft players are enjoying Survival Mode, it doesn't hurt to have access to food sources close to home. With that in mind, why not include the food access into the home design itself?

This house build utilizes the planter box style of farming and places it atop the roof of the build, allowing players to grow crops for food and harvest them in a short walk from their front door. The interior also possesses enough space to craft and store items as they see fit.

5) Compact Stylish House

This design stays compact while also looking quite nice (Image via CSX42/YouTube)

There are several ways to maximize form while also retaining the function of a build in Minecraft, and this design is a great example. It has room for a bed, crafting stations, and storage while still retaining a quite enjoyable appearance.

This build utilizes multiple block types to keep its appearance pleasing while still working and many other home designs when it comes to functionality and providing basic survival needs.

4) Resilient Stone House

This build will ensure players stay safe even if it isn't the most visually appealing (Image via Legoman111/Instructables)

Stone is one of Minecraft's most durable block types, albeit not being as sturdy as the likes of obsidian and blocks like it. Due to this, stone is an excellent building material to ensure players stay safe from certain hazards such as regular-yield explosions and fire due to stone not being flammable.

This build keeps the home in a one-room concept but constructs most of its exterior in stone bricks, ensuring players are safe while inside. If players want, they can swap out their wooden doors for iron doors for an added layer of security.

3) Starter House

This house design should be perfect for newer players (Image via Sv Gravity/YouTube)

A one-stop home design in Minecraft for Survival Mode players, this design by Sv Gravity uses a two-floor layout to meet players' needs.

On the base floor, players can find a small farm, which can house the likes of wheat, potatoes, beetroot, and carrots. As players ascend the staircase, they'll find their sleeping quarters complete with room for crafting and storage as required. The lanterns decorating the home ensure hostile mobs keep their distance and having potted plants also adds to the overall aesthetic.

2) Mountain/Cave House

Building a home out of the natural terrain is highly effective (Image via TheMythicalSausage/YouTube)

Sometimes, Minecraft players simply don't have the time and access to gather many resources. Maybe they spawned in an inhospitable biome, or perhaps their gathering time was hampered and nightfall was approaching. This is when players can really use the assistance of the terrain, such as mining into the side of a mountain and making a cave with a pickaxe before sealing off the entrance and decorating the interior.

This design incorporates itself almost entirely of cobblestone and oak wood blocks/slabs, making it an incredibly quick build that ensures players don't get stuck in the dark.

1) Modern Starter House

Though this design is compact, it works like a dream all the same (Image via Random Steve Guy/YouTube)

It can take time to build since it's made of quartz blocks, but this Minecraft house build is a perfect blend between functionality and visual appeal.

Provided by Minecraft content creator Random Steve Guy, this design possesses a sleeping area on its top floor but also a storage and crafting area in its basement. It retains a modern appearance and is quite pleasing to look at while taking up almost no space and keeping players secure against enemy mobs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu