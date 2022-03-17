Top 3 ways to build an Obsidian farm in Minecraft

Obsidian is quite a strong block in Minecraft and provides extremely high blast resistance and the ability to travel to the Nether. Players will undoubtedly want to gather as much obsidian as possible, both to fortify their defenses and make a quick escape into the Nether. There are a few different ways players can farm obsidian.

Best methods to build an obsidian farm in Minecraft

There are a few different ways that players can build an obsidian farm. These can be ways of obtaining obsidian that are as simple as manually farming the obsidian to guarantee output, all the way up to a fully automated farm that can easily generate tons of it.

Players should use what they are most comfortable with to gain the amount they need for their building needs.

1) The simple way, water bucket and lava

Players can make obsidian very easily using the simple method of a bucket of water and lava (Image via Minecraft)

Many players may know this trick, but the tried and true method of obtaining obsidian quickly and efficiently is very simple. Players need to locate a source of lava and bring a diamond pickaxe and a water bucket with them.

Dump the water onto the lava and it will create obsidian. Players can then gather the water back up in the same bucket and repeat when they find more lava.

2) Farming obsidian using Nether portals

Players can use Nether portals as a source of obtaining obsidian (Image via Minecraft)

Players must first create a Nether portal and travel there. Then, at least 16 blocks away from the portal inside the Nether, players should create a new Nether Portal the Nether.

This will cause them to spawn back into the overworld with a new portal. This new portal can be mined to gain 14 obsidian, and players can then enter the Nether through the original portal and repeat the process.

3) Fully automated obsidian farming

This method is for advanced players who want to be able to farm obsidian as fast as possible. Players will use a wither to break the obsidian blocks generated in the farm as quickly as possible.

This is because the Wither is one of the only creatures that can destroy obsidian blocks. Players can then collect the obsidian generated by the farm and use it as needed.

What can players use obsidian for in Minecraft?

Obsidian can be used as a high-quality building material with high blast resistance, as well as to craft a portal to the Nether (Image via Minecraft)

Players can use obsidian for a few different things. Of course, one of the best ways to use obsidian is to travel to the Nether. However, as obsidian is the strongest block that players can mine in Survival mode, it is great for them to use it as a defensive block.

Building structures out of it can prevent both monster and mob griefing and it is also very visually appealing to use in structures as well.

