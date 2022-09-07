7 things to do in Minecraft when you're bored (2022)

While Minecraft doesn't lack excitement, some players have experienced much of what the game has to offer. These players may be prone to boredom from time to time, and this is only natural.

It can be tough for bored players to figure out how to pass the time. While there are always other things to do in the real world, a player sometimes just needs a change of pace in the game itself.

Fortunately, there are a ton of different activities in Minecraft that some players may not have done in a while. Below, players can find a few things to do in the game whenever boredom strikes them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Enjoy a new map, experiment with redstone, and 5 other fun things to do when players get bored in Minecraft

1) Try a new game mode

A player switches to Adventure Mode with commands (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players tend to gravitate towards Survival Mode in most circumstances. While Survival can be plenty of fun on its own, there's nothing wrong with changing the game mode from time to time. This can be done by creating a new world or using console commands.

Players can enjoy the unlimited building of Creative Mode or even the challenge and immersion of Adventure Mode. These game modes can be a huge change for players who are very accustomed to Survival Mode.

2) Enjoy a new map

Skyblock is a classic and challenging map type (Image via Mojang)

It's perfectly fine to enjoy randomly-generated worlds or player-curated seeds. However, if players want to try something different, it can be fun to download and experience a custom map.

There are many custom maps out there. These include challenge maps like Skyblock and various other types like Parkour, horror, PvP, and adventure.

Many creators in the Minecraft community are constantly making new maps with interesting twists. It wouldn't hurt to give some of them a try.

3) Attempt an in-game challenge

Minecraft Hardcore is an intense survival challenge (Image via paulsoaresjr/Youtube)

While there's nothing wrong with playing standard survival gameplay in Minecraft, some players may be looking for a greater challenge. Fortunately, there are tons of challenges that exist in the community that can make things interesting.

There is Hardcore Mode for Java Edition players. There are many homebrew challenges as well. Some challenges restrict where a player may go, how they interact with mobs and the world, and what they can eat to stay alive. This added difficulty may be what a player needs to stay invested in the game.

4) Create a themed build

Cottagecore builds are very popular within the community (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft is undoubtedly a game of creativity, but players can sometimes run out of ideas. Fortunately, the community is always coming up with fun ways to create new building projects, including themed builds.

One of the more popular themes is Cottagecore, which pushes players to create small cottages with an earthen or fantasy theme. There are also other exciting themes such as horror, science fiction, and medieval.

5) Experiment with redstone

The foundation of a flying machine using redstone (Image via Mojang)

Redstone is one of the most intricate aspects of Minecraft's gameplay, and it never hurts to experiment with it to see what can be made.

Redstone machinery can be as complex or as simple as a player wishes. It isn't a bad idea to get oneself familiar with its nuances.

Players can come up with some truly impressive creations using redstone. Looking to the community for inspiration is also a wise move. Plus, redstone is pretty fun to play around with just for kicks.

6) Try out commands

Bedrock Edition's command console (Image via Mojang)

Through the use of console commands, Minecraft players can alter a huge number of factors in the game world. They can fly, give themselves overpowered weapons and tools, or even change the properties of certain blocks.

Players can even affix tags to certain mobs and gain access to parts of the game that are not accessible through normal gameplay.

Players must exercise caution when utilizing commands, but they can be a ton of fun when used in moderation.

7) Bring along some friends

Minecraft is incredibly enjoyable with friends (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft is a great game to enjoy with friends. If players aren't enjoying the game on their own, it doesn't hurt to bring along some friends to make the experience better.

Whether players are enjoying Survival, Creative, or a custom minigame map, multiplayer makes the experience so much more enjoyable. Players can even hop onto a server to enjoy a massive multiplayer experience.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh