10 best easy cottage blueprints in Minecraft

Minecraft cottages are the perfect blend of simplicity and scale, keeping things small while being visually impressive without the need for complex building techniques or an abundance of materials.

When building a Minecraft cottage, there's no need to make something super robust. Even entry-level builders can build an impressive cottage, especially if they have a blueprint to follow.

Fortunately, players across the Minecraft community have shared their own blueprints for creating a great cottage without needing to make tough off-the-cuff decisions about the building's design philosophy. Instead, newer or inexperienced players can simply follow the steps and end up with a home to be proud of.

Amazing Minecraft cottage blueprints that can be built easily

10) Barn Cottage

This build is simple and portrays a great rustic appearance (Image via u/SelfDepending/Reddit)

Comprised of little more than bricks, planks, and a smattering of leaf blocks, this Minecraft cottage is a simple build with a great country aesthetic.

Players can also add a few vines here and there to seal the deal with the cottage's greenery. Each cottage benefits somewhat from having living elements among the standard building blocks, and this barn cottage excels at the blend between the natural and artificial elements.

9) Aesthetic Cottage

This cottage is small and decorative without requiring any extraneous resources (Image via Ayvocado/YouTube)

This build by Minecraft Youtuber Ayvocado primarily comprises wooden planks and cobblestone but features plenty of adornment from flowers and leaf blocks on its exterior. Lanterns hanging from the underside of the roof are also a nice touch on the outside, ensuring players don't deal with hostile mobs in their immediate area.

The design itself is almost a year old, but some cottage designs are truly timeless, and this build is a perfect example of this.

8) Cute Cottage

This cottage build is quaint but can require a few more resources (Image via Zaypixel/YouTube)

This cottage build in Minecraft with high walls, but a remarkably small floor space area is nonetheless innovative.

If players want to keep the design as close to the original as possible, they'll likely have to reach for somewhat rarer materials. Specifically, this build incorporates sea pickles, which only grow in coral reefs in ocean biomes. Otherwise, this build uses almost entirely simple materials that can be obtained easily and relatively quickly.

7) Cozy House

This build keeps things simple while still looking magnificent, incorporating simple blocks and sizable decorations (Image via Yohey the Android/YouTube)

Created by Minecraft YouTuber Yohey the Android, this build is comprised almost entirely of wooden planks and their variants, with a handful of decorations thrown in for good measure. This makes the build incredibly easy to collect materials for, although some decorations like redstone lamps, leaf blocks, and lanterns may take longer.

Though the build is a quick creation, it has a surprisingly sizable amount of room in its interior, ensuring Minecraft players can sleep, craft, and perform any tasks that require doing safely before heading back into the world.

6) Cottagecore Starter House

It's remarkable what designs can be accomplished with just a few different block types (Image via fWhip/YouTube)

Making cottages in Minecraft is so popular that there's an entire feaux-gametype centered around it known as cottagecore. This build by fWhip was built for his cottagecore series, and it was remarkable how quickly he was able to build it while still dealing with the dangers and nuances of the Better Minecraft modpack.

Much of the build consists of dark oak and standard oak wood, but brick is consistently seen throughout, and the cottage even sports a few chimneys for that perfect cottage appeal.

5) Mini Cottagecore Survival Home

This cottage is a quick build but may require a little building nuance to complete perfectly (Image via PlatinumThief)

Being a great home for Minecraft players who are in a hurry, this build's dimensions are deceptively small, allowing the base foundation, walls, and roof to be built quickly. Once players are in the clear from any hostile mobs or hazards, they can get to decorating with stone, leaf blocks, trapdoors, glass panes, flower pots, and more.

The trickiest part of this build is the interior, which utilizes a few build hacks that newer players may not be immediately familiar with. However, if they follow the build steps, they should be in great shape.

4) Aesthetic Cozy Cottage

This build is an excellent mix of visual appeal and build speed (Image via ByPixelBot)

This Minecraft build via ByPixelBot is a little more elaborate while still retaining a small size. It is a great blend of size and complexity. Though the floorspace ensures that players can build the foundation, walls, and roof quickly, it will likely take some time to decorate, especially due to the resource requirements.

This build incorporates blocks such as hay bales, mossy stone brick, and stripped wood, which can take a little longer to obtain. This is especially true due to the high number of different wood types utilized in the design. However, the final product is well worth the effort.

3) Cozy Cabin

This unique cottage build sets its design into the ground to some degree (Image via TinyCraft/YouTube)

A unique build by Minecraft YouTuber Tinycraft, this cottage design is essentially one large roof with some accompanying walls. However, by placing dirt blocks atop the rows of roofing, players can still achieve an earthy cottage feeling by allowing plant life to flourish on the overarching grass blocks (or using bone meal to create the vegetation themselves).

Due to the natural aesthetic of the build, players won't require much more than a few different wood blocks to build the exterior before they work their way inside.

2) Tootsie's Cottagecore Build

This design will take quite some time, but it's a lot more structurally impressive (Image via Tootsie/YouTube)

A multi-tiered and incredibly impressive Minecraft build, this design is made within cottagecore but feels more like a manor than a true cottage. Regardless, this build consists of easy-to-obtain resources. However, players will require a lot more resources than other builds listed, and it will take a considerable amount of time to build the design accurately due to its complexity.

Once players have built this massive cottage, they'll likely be set with a home for quite some time until they endeavor to build elsewhere.

1) Cottagecore House with Greenhouse

This design ensures Minecraft players and their crops are safe from any trouble (Image via Dio Rods/YouTube)

This build by Dio Rods on YouTube is an excellent starter home for players. It is due to not only the small frame of the cottage itself but the add-on greenhouse on the eastern wing of the home. The construction of a cottage like this ensures that players are safe from hostile mobs while they're inside, and their crops can't be griefed by any hazards or problematic mobs like creepers.

The greenhouse also looks incredibly sleek and refined while still fitting in a cottage aesthetic, thanks to the greenery growing around its glass roof and walls. This build takes some time, but Minecraft players should be set for quite some time with it.

