A Minecraft Movie DLC guide: Everything you need to know

Minecraft's latest DLC, based on A Minecraft Movie, brings a fresh and exciting experience to the game's Bedrock Edition. This add-on transports players into a brand-new world filled with mini-games, unlockable characters, and a unique setting inspired by the movie. Upon launching the game with the DLC installed, you will spawn in an area known as "Game Over World."

This location belongs to one of the film's characters, Garrett. Upon spawning, you’ll see five arcade machines to your left. However, only three of them, namely First Night Survival, Elytra Chase, and Mansion Stealth, are playable. These mini-games are key to unlocking additional characters and progressing through the Minecraft DLC.

Everything you need to know about the Minecraft DLC

First Night Survival

This is the easiest mini-game to complete (Image via Mojang Studios)

This is arguably the best mini-game in the DLC. You will spawn in a tower near a crafting table, with only three lives at your disposal. The crafting table can only create a limited selection of items, and since you are in adventure mode, you won’t be able to break blocks freely for resources.

Waves of enemies will attack, and your goal is to fend them off while surviving for as long as possible. Look for beams of light shooting into the sky. These indicate the location of chests containing valuable crafting materials.

The most useful items to craft are melee weapons, arrows, and shields. While other items are available, these are essential for survival. If you make it through eight nights, you will unlock Natalie and Dawn as playable characters.

Elytra Chase

It takes you through a variety of biomes (Image via Mojang Studios)

This game is an Elytra-based race that challenges your flying skills. You must complete the track within a set time limit while avoiding obstacles and enemies. Throughout the course, you’ll encounter piglins carried by Minecraft ghasts, firework rockets, and a golden item.

Firework rockets – Give you a speed boost, helping you finish the track faster.

– Give you a speed boost, helping you finish the track faster. Golden item – Reduces your final time, making it easier to achieve a record.

If you complete the track in under 4 minutes, you unlock Garrett. If you finish in under 2 minutes, you unlock piglin as a playable character.

Mansion Stealth

It is a fun little stealth mission (Image via Mojang Studios)

This Minecraft mini-game is all about sneaking through a Woodland Mansion to retrieve an Earth Crystal and escaping undetected. There are multiple ways to enter the mansion, but some are much more challenging than others. The front door route is heavily guarded and difficult to pass.

Instead, the recommended route is to head right, where you will find vines that allow you to climb up the mansion's exterior, effectively skipping half the challenge. If you successfully retrieve the crystal and exit in time, you will unlock Henry and the villager as playable characters.

Once you break the records and unlock all the characters, you will be treated to a celebratory cutscene featuring A Minecraft Movie characters. Garrett will present you with a trophy, acknowledging your achievements. Additionally, Dennis the Wolf from the movie will make a special cameo appearance to mark your success.

