A Minecraft Movie trailer shows a nitwit doing what zombified piglins have been doing for years

Warner Brothers recently released the final trailer for A Minecraft Movie. Scheduled for release in theatres on April 4, 2025, this live-action film is set entirely in the Minecraft world. The audience will get to see their favorite mobs, such as villagers, piglins, sheep, and creepers, among others. In the final trailer, the filmmakers showcased an interesting section of the film, depicting a nitwit's journey to the real world.

This is a clear nod to something that zombified piglins do in the original game as well. Here is how the entire scene was depicted in the trailer and how it connects to the zombified piglin's actions in the Mojang sandbox.

How the nitwit's journey to the real world in A Minecraft Movie connects to zombified piglins' actions in the game

Nitwit's journey to the real world depicted through trailers and teasers

Over the past few days, Warner Bros. released loads of small clips and videos leading up to the final trailer of A Minecraft Movie. In one of these teasers, they showcased a villager entering the special blue portal in the film, which piqued the interest of many viewers. The previous teasers and trailers made it clear that this blue portal connected the real world to the game's Overworld dimension.

The final trailer of A Minecraft Movie showed that particular nitwit in the real world crossing a road at night. While doing so, he was hit by a car driven by the actress Jennifer Coolidge, playing the role of VP Marlene. After the accident, she popped out of the car to help the villager. Later on, she even made a hilarious comment on how large the nitwit's head was.

Nitwit entering the real world was a nod to zombified piglins entering Overworld

Villager entering the real world connects perfectly with zombified piglins entering the Overworld in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When gamers play Minecraft, they create a nether portal to enter the hellish realm filled with lava, zombified piglins, and other mysterious creatures. Since a new nether portal also gets created in the Nether, there is a small chance that a stray Nether mob might randomly step on the portal and enter the Overworld, or vice versa.

Over the years, many players have witnessed this taking place in the game. Zombified piglins are especially prone to accidentally entering the Overworld since they're the most common mobs in the Nether and have a higher chance of stumbling into the portal.

Hence, A Minecraft Movie teasers and trailers showing a nitwit entering the real world seem to be a clear reference to zombified piglins accidentally entering the Overworld.

