Abandoned villages in Minecraft: All you need to know

Abandoned villages (also known as zombie villages) are a rare occurrence in Minecraft. These villages are completely run-down and empty, with all of the previous inhabitants turning into zombie villagers. One can assume that these villages were overrun by zombies, turning a once bustling city into a barren wasteland.

As seen in the image above, abandoned villages have obvious visual differences to the regular village. The first thing a player will notice are the obtrusive cobwebs that seem to cover every structure found in the village. This shows that these villages have been abandoned for a very long time.

Everything players need to know about abandoned villages in Minecraft

Natural Generation

A naturally spawning abandoned village in the Minecraft 1.14 pre-release (Image via u/Imagine_Wagonsss on Reddit)

Abandoned villages spawn exactly the same as regular villages in Minecraft. In fact, an abandoned village has a rare chance to take over the spawning of a regular village.

More specifically, in the Java Edition an abandoned village has a 2% chance to spawn in place of a regular village. This chance is significantly increased to 25%-30% in the Bedrock Edition. The reasons for this are unclear, however this can be a blessing or a curse depending on what the player is looking for.

Abandoned Village Features

The barren streets of an abandoned village (Image via tlauncher)

Abandoned villages have some unique features not seen in the regular villages. These features are:

All villagers spawned in an abandoned village will be zombie villagers

All doors and light sources are not generated

The zombie villagers will not despawn

The zombie villagers will stay in the shade until night, as they are not immune to the sun

Most cobblestone blocks are replaced with mossy cobblestone

Many blocks will be replaced with cobwebs. It is most common for wood to be replaced with cobwebs

All glass panes are replaced with brown stained glass panes, to give an abandoned and unkempt vibe

Stray cats can be found in abandoned villages

Iron Golems cannot be found in abandoned villages, for obvious reasons

Abandoned villages have more buildings (on average) than regular villages

The video above showcases a Minecraft YouTuber (PaulGG) who decided to change an abandoned village back into a regular village.

Edited by Gautham Balaji