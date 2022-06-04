How to download and use the superpowers mod in Minecraft

Since Minecraft was released more than a decade ago, it has garnered a massive fanbase. The game has been constantly getting new content. One of the biggest sources of new content for the game is its official updates by Mojang, which make permanent changes to the game and keep adding new items, blocks, mobs, etc. The other source is mods.

Minecraft’s modding community has been at work for the last decade, making and perfecting mods to provide dozens of unique functions for the game. Players can use mods to add new entities to the game like weapons, dimensions, textures, mobs, and more. This article will talk about a mod known as the Super Power Mod, and guide players on how the mod works and how to download it.

Minecraft mods: Steps to download the Super Power mod and how to use it

What is the Super Powers mod all about?

The Super Power mod is a unique mod that allows players to add a bunch of super powers and other features to the game. The mod includes tons of superheroes from pop culture and these superheroes are playable in the mod. The mod has a variety of superheroes like Thor, Loki, Odin, Steve Rogers, Tony Stark, Natasha Romanoff, Clint Barton, and Bruce Banner as new mobs.

Aside from mobs, several new weapons (each of which is usable by the player and has unique attacks and abilities) have been added as well, like Iron Man's Gauntlets, Doctor Doom's Gauntlets, Lightsabers from the Star Wars universe (Blue, Green, and Red lightsabers are currently available), Thor’s iconic hammer (Mjolnir), Captain America's Shield, Batman’s Batarang, The Infinity Gauntlet, Hawkeye's Bow, and Black Widow's Pistols. Even Hulk’s Fists are available as a weapon.

As for the new biomes, players can find three new dimensions and locations to explore with the mod. The first one is Asgard, home to the Asgardian mobs and the special aforementioned mobs like Thor, Loki, and Odin. The second biome is Doom’s house, while the third one is the Hero Dimension.

Downloading the Super Power mod

To download the mod, players can follow the steps mentioned below.

Head to the Curseforge website or type 'Super Power mod' in the Google search bar and click on the first link. This will redirect players to curseforge.

Navigate to 'Files' beside 'Description.'

Click on the download button under 'Recent Files.'

The mod is now downloaded. Players need to note that this mod is compatible with Forge, and will therefore, need Forge to run. Instructions on how to run mods compatible with forge can be found here.

The Super Powers mod in Minecraft is constantly updated, with the mod’s creator promising to update the mod with more items, mobs, dimensions, and biomes soon. The current version of the mod is Minecraft 1.15.

However, it seems to be compatible with the game's current version. Players should use the mod at their own discretion. Several fixes have been applied recently, including one to Hawkeye’s bow.

Just like the Spiderman mod or the Thanos mod, players can try out a lot of overpowered weapons in this mod. In addition to this, players can even use this mod on multiplayer servers in order to muck around and have some fun.

