After 15 years, Minecraft might get a new default look with Vibrant Visuals

Mojang recently released the Vibrant Visuals upgrade to Minecraft's Bedrock beta and preview version 1.21.80.25. This is a visual upgrade that was introduced in the first Minecraft Live of 2025. During the event, the developers explained how they worked on the feature, while also revealing that it will officially arrive in the Bedrock Edition first, and then the Java Edition.

This will be the first time Mojang is upgrading the look and feel of Minecraft since 2011. Hence, it is safe to say that Vibrant Visuals will become Minecraft's new default graphics.

How and why could Vibrant Visuals become Minecraft's new default graphics?

Vibrant Visuals is Mojang's first official shader pack for Minecraft

Vibrant Visuals is the first official shader pack by Mojang (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has always featured the simplest textures and visuals. Never did any block or liquid have reflections, and never was the lighting volumetric or directional. On top of that, each entity's shadow was just a plain dark circle. The graphics remained simple even after the addition of smooth lighting, shadow render distance, and other improvements over the years.

Whenever a gamer was asked to imagine a scene from Minecraft, they would usually imagine a blocky, pixelated world, but with the most basic graphics. In the coming months, however, Minecraft will turn over a new leaf with Vibrant Visuals.

Since this will be the game's first official shader pack, most players, including new ones, will likely toggle Vibrant Visuals on from the get-go. Even if a player has never even opened the Marketplace or searched for Minecraft mods, they will be able to turn on shaders in the game. Hence, the new default look of Minecraft should change with Vibrant Visuals.

General improvement in computing performance will allow Vibrant Visuals to run on most devices

Most devices should be able to run Vibrant Visuals with ease (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is an old game that was released in 2011. While there were many graphics-heavy games back in the day, Mojang's title partially gained popularity because of how easy it was to run on most devices. Back then, only a handful of people had a beefy computer that could run graphics-intensive games.

Fast forward to 2025, and millions of gamers have decent computers and gaming consoles that can run games with bulky graphics. With the introduction of Vibrant Visuals, Minecraft will no longer be one of the lightest games to run, as the new visual upgrade will put pressure on most devices.

However, since most gamers have decent gaming setups these days, they will be able to play Minecraft with Vibrant Visuals turned on, even if not on ultra settings. That said, Vibrant Visuals becoming common will heavily depend on how well Mojang manages to optimize it in the future.

