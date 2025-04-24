After Vibrant Visuals, Minecraft needs just one more feature to make the game look like trailers

Mojang is currently working hard to bring a visual overhaul to Minecraft named Vibrant Visuals. This is a new graphics engine that will drastically improve the lighting, shadows, and reflections in the game. The developers decided to keep certain details pixelated to retain the vanilla look and feel.
With Vibrant Visuals, the game looks a lot like its trailers, which usually have directional lighting and real-time shadows. However, Mojang needs to add a texture pack called Bare Bones to truly make Minecraft look like its official trailers. Here's how.
Minecraft needs a texture pack like Bare Bones after Vibrant Visuals to visually match its trailers
What is the Bare Bones texture pack?
Bare Bones is a simple texture pack that completely overhauls all the block and mob textures in Minecraft Java Edition. This texture pack is special since it makes every block and mob texture a lot flatter and vibrant.
A block has 16 x 16 pixels on one of its faces. Each of these pixels has a solid color. However, since each pixel can have a different shade of color, it adds more detail and depth to a single block. The Bare Bones texture pack simply reduces the variety of colors from pixel to pixel.
This means most pixels on the face of a block, or a part of a mob, will have the same solid color. When the entire block or mob is seen, they will feel a lot flatter and simpler in terms of texture.
While some texture packs try to increase the pixel count for each block and mob texture to make Minecraft ultra-realistic, Bare Bones is the complete opposite. This texture pack makes the game a lot flatter and less detailed, but somehow manages to look refined and clean in the process.
How Vibrant Visuals brings a Minecraft trailer-like look to the game
For several years, Minecraft's official trailers have not looked anywhere near the actual game, particularly because of different lighting, shadows, and textures. The trailers use a much flatter texture, with less variation in pixel shades.
The first half of the visual difference, like lighting and shadows, is now achieved by Vibrant Visuals. When the visual upgrade releases, players will be able to turn the new graphics on and witness Minecraft in a whole new way.
With directional lighting, volumetric fog, and reflections, Vibrant Visuals brings many features we usually see in the game's trailers.
If Mojang plans to bring a texture pack inspired by Bare Bones to vanilla Minecraft, players will be able to perfectly recreate the game's trailers without any third-party modifications.
