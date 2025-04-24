5 best Minecraft build ideas for The End

The final Minecraft dimension that players explore to battle the Ender Dragon is the End realm. They can also delve deeper into the realm to locate a variety of End Cities to loot. The game's third and last dimension can be very dull since there are no highlights apart from the Ender Dragon and End Cities.

Players can therefore use their creativity by taking on a build project in the End. The layout of the main end island and neighboring smaller islands is intriguing and can be used to create a variety of structures. Here is a list of some build ideas for Minecraft's End realm.

List of 5 great build ideas for Minecraft's End realm

1) Transforming End City

The End City can also be transformed into a new structure. (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/Insertprofilename)

Since End Cities are the only structures found in the End dimensions, players can take the pre-generated structure and make it more detailed and larger. Transforming a vanilla structure can also be a great build idea, especially for beginners, who can work with a pre-determined layout and base.

In the picture above, a Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/Insertprofilename transformed the entire End City, adding more detail to its exterior and overall making the structure a lot larger.

2) End Space Station

A stunning space station base can also be created using all end portals surrounding the main end island in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/FL3XSHOP)

At the edge of the main end island, a new end portal appears each time players fight an Ender Dragon. When players fight enough Ender Dragons by respawning the beast, they can encircle the entire island with end portals that generate a vertical beam.

By removing the end island itself and starting from scratch, a Minecraft Redditor named u/FL3XSHOP demonstrated how they built a space station base around these end portals. The space station is a great build idea because the End realm lacks a bedrock floor or ceiling.

3) Mini End Island

A cute mini end island with a bee as the Ender Dragon in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/masterofthe_memes)

Players can also construct this incredibly adorable mini-End island in the End realm. Only a few blocks of end stone are required to create this tiny structure, which is followed by towers of obsidian that are one block thick and have unique mob heads that resemble end crystals.

The mini-build has a bee on a leash on a cobblestone wall in the middle. While the cobblestone wall serves as a bedrock fountain, the bee serves the purpose of an Ender Dragon. This build is one of the easiest to build in the End.

The picture above shows how a Minecraft Redditor named u/masterofthe_memes created the adorable mini-End island.

4) Overworld environment in the End

Players can also create a patch of Overworld spreading into the End realm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/yoshizhunter)

Players can also build a small area of artificial Overworld realm in the End. The best place to build this is the main end island, since the end portal on it connects the Overworld and End realm directly.

To provide the impression that the two realms are blending, players can manually add trees, water features, and other elements to the main end island. Additionally, they can perform the same thing in the Overworld, where purpur blocks and end stones can be used to encircle the stronghold's end portal.

The picture above shows how a Redditor named u/yoshizhunter created Overworld biomes in the End realm.

5) Evil End Castle

An evil castle can also be made in the End realm. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When players first enter the End realm, it becomes clear that the dimension is a desolate and eerie area, only filled with Enderman and chorus trees. Hence, players can create a menacing evil castle that can float in the void, like the other islands. This can become the second kind of structure in the End, after End Cities.

The entire castle can be made with dark deepslate brick blocks, and can also have lava flowing down from it to the void's endpoint.

