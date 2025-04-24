5 underrated building blocks in Minecraft

Building is one of the main activities that players indulge in Minecraft. Since the game offers a nearly endless map and infinite blocks, players can build almost anything they like. Over the years, some blocks became extremely popular building blocks because they were easily accessible or looked great for making structures.

However, there are many other underrated blocks that can also be used for building structures in Minecraft. Here is a list of some underrated building blocks.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 underrated blocks for building in Minecraft

1) Acacia planks

Acacia plank can be a great building block despite its vibrant orange color. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Out of every wood type in Minecraft, acacia planks are some of the least used building blocks. Players usually avoid chopping savanna trees and get acacia. Though there is no particular reason as to why it is least used, it can be because of its vibrant orange color, while most players desire the darker brown color of spruce or dark oak.

Nonetheless, acacia planks can be a great building block, especially if they are used as accent blocks in a structure.

2) Calcite

Calcite is a great block that looks like marble. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Calcite is another great natural block that can be used in various builds. It is naturally formed as a layer in amethyst geodes and on the Stony Peaks mountains. This block might not look great at first glance, but it somewhat looks like white marble. Hence, it is a great block to use for flooring any structure.

Calcite can also be used as walls and other features inside a structure.

3) Polished Diorite

Polished diorite looks better than regular diorite and can be used in builds. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Naturally forming diorite is considered one of the worst blocks to use for almost anything. Because of its extremely noisy texture, it is not useful as a building block. However, when four diorite blocks are crafted together, they produce polished diorite.

This block is a decent building block since its noisy texture is drastically toned down, and it has dark gray lines on its edges, which makes it look like floor tiles when placed together. Hence, polished diorite can be considered an underrated building block that is rarely used.

4) Sculk

Sculk can be used to create magical and mystical builds. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft 1.19, the Wild update, Mojang added one of the most interesting biomes in the game: Deep Dark. This biome depicted that the natural caves were infected with a mysterious parasite known as sculk. A whole family of sculk blocks is generated in the Deep Dark biome. One of them was simply known as the sculk.

Sculk is a black block with multiple pixels of teal on it. Some of these teal pixels have emissive textures and can glow in the dark. Because of how unique it looks, sculk is a block that should be used more often in builds. It can be used to create a starry ceiling, or it can be the main building block for a mysterious or magic-themed structure.

5) Blocks of Copper

Copper is abundantly available in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When players explore Minecraft, they will quickly notice how common copper ores are. They can be found in shallow caves at around sea level. A block of Copper can be crafted using four copper ingots, which can be obtained after smelting raw copper.

Since players will find loads of raw copper but will not be able to craft any gear from it, it is best to use the resource as building blocks. Blocks of copper, especially if they are unwaxed, will give the build a unique look, since the block's color will gradually change from orange to aqua green in color.

