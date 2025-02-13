All Desert and Badlands features coming in the first Minecraft game drop of 2025

In 2025, Mojang has been introducing loads of new features for almost every Overworld biome in Minecraft snapshots and beta/preview versions. These new features will eventually arrive in the next game drop, the first of 2025. Many of these features are related to Desert and Badlands, one of the most barren and dull biomes in the game.

Here are all the new Desert and Badlands features Mojang is planning to release with Minecraft's next game drop.

Every Desert and Badlands feature coming to Minecraft's first 2025 game drop

New block and biome sounds

Badlands and Deserts will have new ambient sounds (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

While adding several new features for the upcoming game drop, Mojang decided to add several ambient sounds to Desert and Badlands, including their respective common blocks.

The sand-rustling sounds were added to blocks like sand, red sand, and even terracotta. Mojang also added sand wind sounds that will play only in Deserts and Badlands. Lastly, they also added dry twig sounds to dead bushes if the blocks were placed on top of two sand, red sand, or terracotta blocks.

Cactus Flower

Cactus flower will be a new flower that will be generated in Desert and Badlands (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Cactus flowers are new flowers that will spawn on top of a few cactus blocks in both Deserts and Badlands. They are bright pink in color and are large flowers, almost as big as a full block. Cactus flowers will grow more commonly on taller cacti and rarely on one-block tall cacti.

Dry Grass

Lots of new dry grass blocks will be generated in both warm biomes (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Dry grass is another new block that will be coming to the next game drop. These will grow quite commonly in both the warm and barren biomes. Dry grass will be generated in short and tall forms. Even though they will have two variants based on their height, both are one block tall only.

Players will be able to break them with shears or silk-touch enchanted tools to obtain them.

Camel spawning

Camels will now spawn everywhere in Deserts (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

In the Minecraft 1.21.70.23 beta and preview version, the developers decided to make camels a common mob and spawn them anywhere in the Desert biome. This means that players will find many roaming the sandy region in the upcoming game drop. Since camel spawning will no longer be confined to desert villages, they will massively enhance the look and feel of the barren biome.

Warm variants of farm animals in Badlands

New warm farm animal variants coming to Badlands (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

One of the first major features Mojang introduced for the next game drop was new mob variants. They decided to add new mob variants for chickens, pigs, and cows, two for each of them. They were conveniently named warm and cold since they will be spawning in various cold and warm biomes.

One of the warm biomes is Badlands, in which warm cows, pigs, and chickens will soon spawn. They also added new red, yellow, and orange sheep that will naturally spawn in the biome.

