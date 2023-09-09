All four difficulty modes in Minecraft explained

Despite more than a decade since Minecraft's release, it still holds the title of the most beloved sandbox game of all time. The game is primarily played in survival mode, offering a variety of difficulty options to accommodate players' preferences and skill levels.

Surprisingly, many Minecraft players are unaware that adjusting the difficulty settings can introduce changes to specific features that can significantly impact their gameplay. In this article, we will explore all four difficulty modes in Minecraft and how they can influence a player's overall experience.

Guide to difficulty settings in Minecraft

Like most single-player games, Minecraft provides a selection of difficulty settings. The four options in this game are Peaceful, Easy, Normal, and Hard, which players can choose when creating a new world. Let's explore the distinctive characteristics of each difficulty level and what distinguishes them from one another:

Peaceful

This mode is primarily designed for beginners or those who prefer not to face hostile mobs. When the Peaceful difficulty setting is selected, the game does not spawn the majority of hostile creatures, creating an ideal environment for explorers or creative mode builders.

Furthermore, players need not concern themselves with food as their health automatically regenerates and hunger levels do not decrease. However, while this mode is well-suited for explorers, players should be aware that end portals cannot be activated, as acquiring ender pearls is impossible without resorting to cheats.

Easy

Mobs are easy to kill in easy difficulty (Image via Mojang)

Switching from Peaceful to Easy introduces significant changes, as players must now monitor their health and hunger levels. If the health level drops to zero, players will continue to take damage until they have only five hearts remaining. This compels players to engage in farming to secure a stable supply of food items.

Although hostile mobs are relatively weak in Easy mode, they will spontaneously spawn and attack players in the vicinity. Most common mobs typically deal either half a heart or one heart of damage.

Furthermore, when a zombie attacks a villager, there is a mere 25% chance that the villager will transform into a zombie.

Normal

Zombies cannot break doors in normal difficulty (Image via Mojang)

Compared to Easy, the mobs that spawn in worlds with Normal difficulty deal nearly double the damage, typically inflicting 2 or 3 hearts of damage on players. Moreover, if the hunger bar completely drains, players will continue to take damage until they have only half a heart remaining.

In Normal difficulty, villages attacked by zombies have a 50% chance of the villagers themselves becoming zombies. Apart from this difference, mob behavior remains largely the same.

Hard

A lot more mobs spawn in hard difficulty (Image via Mojang)

In Hard difficulty, mobs deal approximately 150% more damage compared to Normal. While defeating most mobs becomes significantly more challenging, it also becomes more rewarding because drop rates for various items increase in most cases.

Zombie behavior undergoes a notable change as they gain the ability to break through wooden doors. This makes it unsafe for players to lower their guard even inside their houses.

Additionally, in Hard difficulty mode, when a villager is killed by a zombie, they will always transform into a zombie villager. This alteration is particularly beneficial for Minecraft players who wish to zombify and cure villagers to reduce their trade costs.