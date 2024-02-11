All Minecraft Lunar New Year 2024 content packs

Minecraft has celebrated the Lunar New Year since 2021, with celebrations ranging from Marketplace skin packs to custom maps featuring traditional Asian architecture and fully fleshed-out custom resource packs that add new items, animations, NPCs, quests, and even boss fights.

This is Minecraft's largest Lunar New Year celebration so far, with four dozen total items listed on the Minecraft Marketplace under the official tag, which means players have many options, though Mojang definitely has a few favorites.

That said, this article will cover all Minecraft Lunar Year 2024 contents.

The Monkey King and Mythic Beasts pack

The main content pack for the Lunar New Year 2024 celebration is the free Monkey King & Mythic Beasts pack by Next Studio. This pack features custom NPCs, sounds, animations, and boss fights hard enough to put even Minecraft's wither boss to shame. The player is Sun Wukong and they must team up with a phoenix to repel an invading army of demons before they destroy the Sky Palace.

Players are equipped with a bo staff and sent to collect the phoenix, which unlocks powerful fire-based abilities that can aid the player in combat. They must go through different missions and quests to make their phoenix more powerful before banishing the Lord of Hell and his armies.

Interested players should act fast, though, as the pack will only remain free until February 15th.

Mojang's featured Minecraft Marketplace items

Defend the Castles of Hakkas

The marketplace page for Defense the Castles of Hakkas (Image via Mojang)

This map was also made by Next Studio. It features an imposing Minecraft castle build meant to protect surrounding villagers from invading armies and mythological demons alike. The map description mentions that it is inspired by ancient Hakkasan castles found in China's Fujian Province, making it an excellent map for survival players and lovers of history alike.

Dragon Valley

Dragon Valley is a Minecraft content pack created by Entity Builds. This content pack places players within a gorgeously rendered valley, surrounded by beautiful buildings and an artificial Minecraft cherry grove. The content pack gives players access to a rideable dragon through a custom storyline involving waking the beast from his eternal slumber.

Gyeongbokgung Palace

This is a free Minecraft educational map created by Sandbox Network that features, as the name may suggest, a lovingly detailed recreation of Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. This map features custom textures and blocks, allowing for much more detail than would usually be possible.

Lunar Festivities

Some of the Lunar Festivities skins (Image via Mojang)

Lunar Festivities is a skin pack by CubeCraft Games. The pack contains 10 paid premium skins, but it also has a free skin that anyone looking to celebrate the Lunar New Year can equip.

All the skins featured in the pack have a unique and stylish outfit consisting of the bright reds and golds commonly associated with traditional Lunar New Year festivals, which helps players feel the holiday spirit.

Chinese Mythology Mash-Up

The Chinese Mythology Mash-Up is an official content pack produced for Minecraft. The pack features a world with many awe-inspiring builds, such as prominent temples, a giant rendition of a giant panda, and the likeness of a traditional Chinese dragon.

This Minecraft Mash-Up even goes so far as to make significant edits to the Nether, such as ghasts, one of Minecraft's oldest mobs, being changed to appear as powerful oni in an accurate reflection of their explosive potential.

Other Lunar New Year Content

While these are the Minecraft content packs and items that Mojang has specifically called attention to in the Lunar New Year announcement post, there are plenty of other content packs and items to check out for the celebration.

The list below contains all items found within the Marketplace's Lunar New Year event tag:

DragonFire: Jurassic Rift is a content pack by Spectral Studios.

Year of the Dragon is a dragon-themed skin pack by DeliSoft Studios.

Lunar Legends is a skin pack by GoE-Craft.

Elemental Dragons HD is a skin pack by Blu Shutter Bug.

Lunar Team by Waypoint Studios.

Dragons++ by Spark Universe.

Legendary Dragons by Norvale.

Dragons Fly is another pack by Blue Shutter Bug.

Asian Fortress is a world by Pixelusion.

Dragon Warriors by Blue Shutter Bug.

Monster Attack: Nian is another large content pack created by Next Studio.

Chinese New Year is a huge skin pack by CupcakeBrianna.

DragonFire: Bedrock Edition is another content pack by Spectral Studios.

Dragon Temple is an impressive world by Odyssey Builds.

Weapons + Dragons is a content pack by Octovon.

Journey to the West Skin Pack is an official skin pack.

Dragons and Dinos by Mazario Studios.

Moon Dragons by The Craft Stars.

Lunar New Year Mobs by GoE-Craft.

Peaceful Base by BLOCKLAB Studios.

Dragon Tales by The Lucky Petals.

Chinese New Year Bedwars II by RareLoot.

Dragon Tales by Blu Shutter Bug.

Blossom Temple by CubeCraft Games.

Dragon Sanctuary is a content pack and world by Magefall

New Year's Mobs by GoE-Craft

New Year Fireworks by 57Digital adds firework themed skins.

Kung Fu Stars! is a kung fu inspired skin pack by LinsCraft

Eastern Sparkles by Glowfischdesigns

Pandas & Friends is a skin pack by GoE-Craft once again.

Survival+ Dragons by Shapescape

Dragon Temple by Magefall

Dragon Teens by Next Studio

Dragons HD by Heropixel Games

Lunar Dragons by The Craft Stars

New Year Celebration by Yeggs

Asia Base by Mine-North

Dragons Mash-Up by Eescal Studios

Lunar Celebrations Teens by Meraki

Lunar New Year by Monster Egg Studios

Boba Shop Simulator by Next Studio

Dragon Masters by The Lucky Petals

The Legend of Nezha is another large pack by Next Studio.

DragonFire 2: Nations is yet another content pack by Spectral Studios.

Dragon Bed Wars by MobBlocks

Firework Show by Shapescape

Dragon Highschool by Snail Studios

Dragons by the Lucky Petals

Terracotta Warrior Cosplay is a skin pack by LinsCraft.

Chinese Opera HD is another skin pack by LinsCraft.

Chinese New Year Bedwars by RareLoot.

Chinese Han Fu by LinsCraft.

Dragon Dance by RareLoot.

Dragon Base by Magefall.

Dragons in Survival by Norvale.

Asian Oasis by Giggle Block Studios

Land of the Dragon by King Cube

Treasure Hunting in Xidi by Next Studio.

The Ultimate Dragon World by ASCENT.

Chinese Garden Mash-Up by LinsCraft.

Survival Spawn: Panda Paradise by Magefall.

River Fortress by LinsCraft.

Tea Ceremony HD by LinsCraft.

Fireworks by Big Down Studios.

Kylin City by Linscraft.

Dragon Pals by The Lucky Petals

DragonFire 3: Beyond

Dragon Weapons

Lunar New Year by 4KS Studios

Shanghai 1930 by LinsCraft.

One Block Anime

Lunar Dragons by GoE-Craft.

Chinese Water Town by LinsCraft.

Dragon Ship Adventure by Pixelusion.

Little Dragons by MobBlocks.

Twin Dragon Parkour is the only Minecraft Parkour map on the list by Meraki.

Lunar New Year Fireworks by 57Digital

This has been Minecraft's largest Lunar New Year celebration thus far, with more than four dozen different content packs and items found under the Lunar New Year tag on the Marketplace's homepage. The plethora of items and extra content should keep players extra busy during the wait for the upcoming game version, Minecraft 1.21, containing elemental additions of its own.