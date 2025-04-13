All Minecraft trading cards in McDonald's meal

A Minecraft Movie is out and is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Despite negative reviews and the trailers being poorly received, the film has managed to break records previously set by other video game movies, such as Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Making things even more special, Mojang Studios has collaborated with McDonald’s to release limited-time Happy Meal boxes with special toys.

Ad

While there are 12 different toys and collectibles, the adult Happy Meal toys also include six trading cards that can be collected. These cards feature the image of the toy found in the box and have a beautiful, shiny golden color to them. The other side of the card is color-coded with the toy.

Here’s everything there is to know about the trading cards.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft Happy Meal trading cards

Ad

Trending

Minecraft and McDonald’s have collaborated in the best way possible for the promotion of the movie. The fast food giant released Happy Meals for both adults and kids since the game has a diverse playerbase. These meals also have 12 different toys to collect.

While the kid's toys feature figurines of mobs such as the skeleton, the pink sheep, and characters from the live-action movie like Garrett the Garbage Man, the adult collectibles include unique items, such as the Big Mac Crystal, the Zombie Hamburglar, Birdie Wings, Fry Helmet, the Grimace Egg, and the Soda Potion. These items are a combination of both Minecraft and McDonald’s property.

Ad

Along with these toys, fans will also get collectible cards featuring the image of the toys on them. These trading cards are designed beautifully, and all six are currently available across McDonald’s stores in various countries. The adult meal includes the Big Mac meal and the 10-piece McNuggets. The latter is more interesting as it also comes with the special Nether Flame sauce.

However, fans of the game who want to try the meal and get the collectible have a limited time to do so, as the promotional event ends on May 6, 2025. Coming to A Minecraft Movie, it has surpassed all expectations but has also created some controversy along the way.

Theaters across the US and Europe have reported nuisance and disorderly behavior, with many people shouting and even throwing popcorn inside theaters when the chicken jockey scene played. The scene has become a meme, and unfortunately, so has the hyperbolic reaction that causes a lot of disturbance. Some fans even brought in a real chicken during the screening of the movie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!