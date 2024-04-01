All mob classes in Minecraft explained

Minecraft's roster of in-game mobs continues to grow, but every entity from the past and present has fallen into certain classifications. Typically, they are categorized based on their behavior relative to the player and other mobs, but some (such as those that are unused or were discarded) have different classifications based on the status of their development.

The differences between a passive, neutral, hostile, or joke mob in Minecraft may not be as substantial as players might think. However, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the different classes/categories that mobs are assigned to for an attempt at understanding their behavior or their relationship as a whole.

Explaining each Minecraft mob classification

1) Passive mobs

Most animals in Minecraft are considered passive mobs (Image via Mojang)

Passive Minecraft mobs are largely uninterested in conflict. They tend to leave other players alone and will usually try to flee when attacked, though some occasionally attack others based on their behavioral programming. Otherwise, they will carry about their business until acted upon by players or when they're in the presence of other mobs.

The full list of passive mobs can be found below:

Allays

Armadillos

Axolotls

Bats

Camels

Cats

Chickens

Cod

Cows

Donkeys

Frogs

Glow Squids

Horses

Mooshrooms

Mules

Ocelots

Parrots

Pigs

Pufferfish (protect themselves when threatened)

Rabbits

Salmon

Sheep

Skeleton Horses

Sniffers

Snow Golems

Squids

Striders

Tadpoles

Tropical Fish

Turtles

Turtles

Villagers

The Wandering Trader

2) Hostile mobs

Creepers are likely the most recognizable hostile mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's hostile mobs are classified as such because they're willing to go out of their way to attack players (and usually other mobs as well). Their spawning conditions and behaviors are diverse, but they all exist in an aggressive manner. Moreover, certain hostile mobs like baby zombies can occasionally ride other mobs like chickens, pigs, and spiders, though this is somewhat rare.

Regardless, the full list of hostile mobs in the game can be found below:

Blazes

Bogged

Breezes

Creepers

Elder Guardians

Endermites

Evokers

Ghasts

Guardians

Hoglins

Husks

Magma Cubes

Phantoms

Piglin Brutes

Pillagers

Ravagers

Shulkers

Silverfish

Skeletons

Slimes

Strays

Vexes

Vindicators

The Warden

Witches

Wither Skeletons

Zoglins

Zombies

Zombie Villagers

3) Neutral mobs

Wolves are neutral Minecraft mobs and can shift their behavior based on context (Image via Mojang)

Neutral mobs in Minecraft can shift between passivity and hostility relative to players based on how the latter interact with them. Typically, these are passive until acted upon, wherein they can become hostile and attack. Meanwhile, some neutral mobs are aggressive by default but players can pacify them and make them passive.

Below, fans can find the full list of mobs that are considered neutral in-game:

Bees

Cave Spiders

Dolphins

Drowned

Endermen

Foxes

Goats

Iron Golems

Llamas

Pandas

Piglins

Polar Bears

Spiders

Trader Llamas

Wolves

Zombified Piglins

4) Boss mobs

There are currently only two mobs classified as bosses in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Hostile entities that are much tougher than their counterparts, Minecraft's boss mobs don't spawn randomly like most others and have encounters that are considered intentional by Mojang's game design. They are also signified by the fact that they have a health bar that appears in the player's UI, something that the latter would otherwise have to apply to other creatures with commands.

At the moment, only two boss mobs exist in-game: the Ender Dragon and the Wither. The former is a required boss fight to complete the Survival Mode story and reach the end credits, while the Wither is an optional boss fight that drops precious nether stars upon its defeat.

5) Unused mobs

Illusioners are considered unused despite remaining in the game (Image via Mojang)

Unused mobs are those that were implemented in Minecraft at some point in time, but have since been removed from being able to spawn naturally. They still exist within the game's code and can often be summoned through the use of the /summon command. However, many don't have a fully developed AI, or they are used for other purposes (such as certain Education Edition mobs).

All in all, for one reason or another, these Minecraft mobs are either unfinished or can't be used to their full ability outside of certain circumstances. The full list of unused mobs in Minecraft can be found below:

Giants

Zombie Horses

The Killer Bunny

The Agent (requires an Education Edition or Bedrock Edition world connected to a WebSocket server for full use)

NPC (Exclusive to Education Edition and Bedrock worlds with Education Edition features enabled)

Illusioners

Elder Guardian Ghosts

Old Villagers (villagers used before the Village & Pillage update)

Old Zombie Villagers (also used before the Village & Pillage update)

6) Removed mobs

Rana, a mob that was added and removed during the Indev period (Image via Mojang)

As the name implies, these are Minecraft mobs that were once implemented in the game (usually in very early iterations of Java Edition), but were later removed and no longer exist in any form in the current version. Attempting to summon them with commands no longer works, though some modders and data pack creators have found ways to reintroduce them.

Whatever the case, the full list of removed mobs can be found below:

Mobs

Beast Boy

Black Steve

Rana

Steve

Monsters

7) Joke mobs

The Pink Wither is one of a few different joke mobs (Image via Mojang)

The Java Edition has a long history of April Fool's Day snapshots where exclusive features and mobs would be introduced. This results in joke mobs, or those created by Mojang to be little more than a gag for fans to laugh over. However, they can't be accessed or found outside of their April Fool's Day snapshots.

Here, players can find a list of joke mobs found across the game's history:

Diamond Chickens

Pig/Cow "Horses"

Pig/Cow "Ponies"

Love Golems

Mars

Moon Cows

Nerd Creepers

Pink Withers

Ray Tracing

Redstone Bugs

Smiling Creepers

8) Unimplemented mobs

Wildfires were once considered for Minecraft but eventually arrived in the Dungeons spin-off (Image via Mojang)

Unimplemented mobs are classified as such because they were once confirmed to appear in Minecraft, but for one reason or another, never made it in. Some creatures did eventually appear in other titles like the Dungeons spin-off, but otherwise, they never appeared in Mojang's primary sandbox game. Some unimplemented mobs are also those that lost the yearly Mob Vote event.

Here is the full list of mobs that were once considered by Mojang, but ultimately went unimplemented:

Pigman Bodyguard

Red Dragon

Alpaca

Barnacle

The Great Hunger

Wildfires

Meerkats

Ostriches

Termites

Vultures

Mooblooms

Iceologer

Glare

Copper Golem

Firefly

Rascal

Tuff Golem

Crab

Penguin

By and large, most unimplemented mobs have little to no chance of appearing in vanilla Minecraft. They may pop up in current or future spin-offs, but for the most part, Mojang has shelved their inclusion to focus on current and upcoming creatures.