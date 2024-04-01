Every unused mob in Minecraft

Although Mojang has added tons of mobs in Minecraft over the years, some no longer appear naturally and have gone unused. While they still reside in the game code and can sometimes be summoned with console commands, they don't appear in Java or Bedrock Edition (though a few do in Education Edition). For one reason or another, Mojang left them by the wayside.

Minecraft's unused mobs include planned entities that were implemented but eventually abandoned, alongside those that were made obsolete by improved versions of themselves. Whatever the case, according to in-game classifications, nine mobs are considered unused, and it doesn't hurt to examine each of them a little closer.

All mobs classified as unused in Minecraft

1) Giants

A giant equipped with a chainmail helmet and a shovel in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

12 blocks in height and using a large-scale zombie model, giants are supersized hostile mobs that have no artificial intelligence. They can't spawn naturally since they were never fully implemented, but fans can still summon them using cheats/commands like /summon minecraft:giant. Since they aren't technically undead, they don't burn in sunlight and can't be harmed by healing effects or Smite.

Once summoned, giants simply stare to the south without moving or interacting with the environment. While they were initially tried out as a new Minecraft mob, Notch removed them from natural spawning because of their power. Although, he kept them in the game because he believed they "(were) just too cool to remove."

2) Zombie horses

A zombie horse and its foal in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Passive undead mobs, zombie horses are unused variants of Minecraft horses that can be saddled and ridden, but not bred. Like other unused mobs, they don't spawn naturally and must be summoned with commands or a spawn egg. Taming them is possible, but must be accomplished through the use of commands as well.

Players can summon a tamed zombie horse in Java Edition with the command /summon minecraft:zombie_horse ~ ~ ~ {Tame:1b} but it should be noted that zombie horses aren't quite as quick as most of their living (or skeletal) counterparts.

3) The Killer Bunny

The Killer Bunny was a scrapped hostile mob concept for Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Inspired by the Killer Bunny of Caerbannog from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the Killer Bunny was a hostile mob that was introduced to Minecraft: Java Edition but ultimately left unused. This rabbit attacks players and wolves, dealing a surprising eight damage per strike, and it can even attack wolves on Peaceful difficulty. It can also be bred and leashed, and it follows players holding carrots.

Like other unused mobs, The Killer Bunny doesn't appear in the vanilla game naturally, and can only be summoned with the command /summon rabbit ~ ~ ~ {RabbitType:99} in Java Edition.

4) The Agent

The agent can only appear in Minecraft: Education Edition under certain circumstances (Image via Mojang)

The Agent is a Minecraft mob intended to be used in Education Edition. However, it is classified as unused, and can only be accessed in its full capacity in vanilla Education Edition and Bedrock Edition by connecting a world to a WebSocket server. Otherwise, spawning the Agent with a command like /execute @p ~ ~ ~ agent create will result in it having no AI.

This mob is used in tandem with WebSocket to allow students to learn the ropes of creating basic code. The Agent has a basic inventory, and when programmed appropriately, can carry out various tasks like harvesting resources and building rudimentary structures.

5) NPCs

NPCs are another Education Edition-exclusive mob (Image via Mojang)

Exclusive to Education Edition, and Bedrock Edition worlds with Education Edition features activated, NPCs typically go unused due to the fact they don't spawn naturally. However, players can spawn them with spawn eggs as well as commands like /summon npc or /give @s spawn_egg 1 51, though they shouldn't expect much from these mobs.

When fully utilized in Minecraft Education Edition, NPCs exist as guides that provide helpful text when interacted with. Their messages also support hypertext links, allowing players who interact with them to open web pages and other resources from outside the game.

6) Illusioners

The Illusioner is an unused illager variant in Minecraft: Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

An unused illager mob for Java Edition, the Illusioner wields a bow as a weapon and uses magic to blind enemies, turn invisible, and create duplicates of itself. It attempts to move quickly and attack at a distance. However, players won't find it naturally generating in the world, instead requiring the use of commands like /summon illusioner ~ ~ ~ {} to summon it.

Although Illusioners had robust tweaking of their textures and behaviors during pillager raids, they didn't quite make it into the final cut for Java Edition. But players can still summon and toy around with them since they have a fairly developed AI.

7) Elder Guardian Ghost

The elder guardian ghost is an unused Minecraft Bedrock mob (Image via Mojang)

Originally intended to be a mob for Bedrock Edition, the elder guardian ghost is an invisible "jumpscare" sort of mob that appears and afflicts players with Mining Fatigue III. They also have spikes like ordinary guardians that can deal two damage when players make contact with them. Elder guardian ghosts can be summoned in Bedrock with the command /summon elder_guardian_ghost.

Since they're invisible, players won't likely see elder guardian ghosts until they appear and inflict Mining Fatigue. Even more unusually, if they're spawned outside of the sea, float upward until they despawn, and float downward when spawned underwater until they die in the void.

Elder guardian ghosts likely had an intended use at one point, but now, they don't serve much of a purpose other than spooking players and giving them Mining Fatigue. Otherwise, their AI is a bit too botched to work as intended without the assistance of data packs.

8 & 9) Villagers (Old) and Zombie Villagers (Old)

An unused villager variant now exists in Minecraft after the Village & Pillage update (Image via Mojang)

Players who played the game before the Village & Pillage update may remember that villagers were once a bit more limited, and this extended to their zombified counterparts. They didn't have as many professions, exhibited odd behaviors like pre-Village & Pillage villagers crowding in village houses in the southeast. Further, they had a simpler trading system without profession levels.

As of Minecraft 1.14, these old villagers and zombie villagers can no longer be found naturally in the game world. However, it's still possible to spawn them in Bedrock Edition through the use of the command /give spawn_egg 1 15 for a villager. It can then be killed by a zombie for a chance at converting into an old zombie villager type.