All new leash changes in Minecraft explained

Mojang recently brought massive changes to lead in Minecraft. Lead is an item that can be used to tie any entity with a rope and control its movement. The entity can either be a mob or something non-living like boats. While lead had a fairly simple mechanic, Mojang drastically enhanced it.
Here is everything to know about the new lead changes in Minecraft.
Note: These changes are currently in snapshot version 25w16a. It will soon be officially released with Minecraft's next game drop.
Every major lead change introduced in Minecraft
Lead can connect two entities
When players wanted to leash two or more entities at once, they would have to connect each entity to a different lead. This resulted in them holding loads of leashes that were connected to each entity.
This will now change since Minecraft will allow players to leash two mobs to one another. Once players have a lead connected to an entity, they can crouch and connect the lead to another. This means that the lead will no longer be connected to a player or a fence. It will connect two different entities and keep them together.
This is a massive change since players can now leash mobs to one another to create a chain of entities. After creating this chain, they can simply pull one of them, and every other entity will follow in a straight line.
New 4-leash connection between happy ghast and bigger entities
Happy ghast is a new mob that allows players to fly around the world slowly. Mojang decided to add special leash mechanics to happy ghasts so that they could carry bigger entities like boats, or larger mobs like sniffers, horses, camels, etc.
If a player leashes a larger entity and then connects the leash to a happy ghast, a 4-leash configuration will appear, connecting the entity to the happy ghast. The flying creature can then lift the entity up and fly around.
This works with boats as well as anything or anyone sitting inside the boat. Hence, it is another massive change to leads since players will be able to transport entities with ease using a happy ghast.
Lead can be snapped using shears
Previously, leads were removed from an entity by simply right-clicking on it. Now, shears can be used to cut the lead from any entity, which will feel much more realistic as well. The cut lead will drop on the ground and not be destroyed by the shears.
Improved leash mechanics when entities are airborne
When players used to fly around with entities connected on a leash, the lead physics felt quite unstable. It felt as if it was stretching too much, and a safe landing felt difficult to pull off.
With recent changes, Mojang has massively improved lead physics, especially when entities are in the air. The rope feels a lot sturdier and stretches less. Pulling off a safe landing also feels a lot easier with these new lead physics.
