All new pottery sherds in Minecraft 1.21 update and how to get them

Mojang Studios have announced several new features that will be coming to the Minecraft 1.21 update. Among these additions are three pottery sherds. Pottery sherds were first introduced in the 1.20 Trials and Tales update. Since then, the developer has been trying to expand the list of sherds by adding new ones that will be connected to the upcoming trial chambers.

Here is a short guide explaining how to find and use pottery sherds in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

New pottery sherds in Minecraft 1.21 update: Design, location, uses, and more

Patterns on three new pottery sherds in the Minecraft 1.21 update

Designs on new flow, guster, and scrape pottery sherds (Image via Mojang Studios)

All three pottery sherds in the Minecraft 1.21 update represent and tell a story connected to the new features set to be released with the patch.

The flow pottery sherd has a curly loop shape, which is a clear connection to the new breeze mob and the overall aspect of wind in the game.

The guster pottery sherd has several latitudinal lines that depict the breeze mob since they also have latitudinal whirls of wind surrounding them.

Lastly, the scrape pottery sherd has an axe on it, which depicts the act of scraping the new copper bulb. Players can scrape them to remove the oxidized parts and make the light block brighter.

How to obtain new pottery sherds in the Minecraft 1.21 update

New pottery sherds can only be found on decorated pots in trial chambers (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since the flow, guster, and scrape pottery sherds are completely connected to Minecraft's trial chambers, they can only be found there.

Trial chambers are rare structures that generate deep underground in the Overworld. Players will need to dig down and try to find them or obtain a trial chamber explorer map from a journeyman-level cartographer. These structures generate at least once in a 32x32 chunk radius, anywhere between Y level 0 and -40.

Once players find the trial chambers, they must roam around the structure and find several pre-generated decorated pots. Some of these pots have a chance of being made from one of the three new pottery sherds. If they are, explorers will be able to see them on the pots. To obtain the sherds, players can simply break the pots and pick them up.

How to use new pottery sherds in the Minecraft 1.21 update

Pottery sherds can be crafted into pots using bricks or other sherds (Image via Mojang Studios)

Like other pottery sherds, the new ones can be crafted into decorated pots. To do this, players simply need to pick one of the three sherds and craft them with either regular bricks or any other sherds.

The crafting configuration is showcased in the image above. Once the decorated pot is made, players can place it as a block to display the sherd's design more prominently.