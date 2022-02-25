All types of cures in Minecraft Education Edition

In Minecraft, milk is something players can drink to get rid of status effects. If they are cursed with mining fatigue when fighting the Ocean Monument, a bucket of milk will cure that.

In reality, milk doesn't do much to remove any effects that people might be experiencing. Minecraft Education Edition takes that into account.

Instead of milk being the go-to (though it is still usable), Education Edition introduces medicine, which can be used to cure the specific status effect it is made for.

It's yet another way to introduce new things to the game and teach players about medicine and chemistry. Here's every cure that one can make.

Minecraft Education Edition: Each cure and how to make it

There are currently only four cures in Education Edition. For the rest of the potential ailments players might face, milk remains the best option for now. They can make these, though:

Antidote

Elixir

Eye drops

Tonic

For all four of these Minecraft medicines, players will need to begin with an awkward potion. Here's how to make those:

Find a water bottle. These can be fished up or crafted with three glass panes. They can then be filled at any body of water. Collect Nether wart and blaze dust (both can be acquired in the Nether). Put the blaze dust in for fuel and the Nether wart for the brewing material. Place up to three water bottles in the brewing stand. Wait for them to finish brewing and remove them.

Players can alternatively skip the last step and simply change the brewing ingredient. For the antidote, the brewing ingredient is Silver, which is an element that can be acquired in the Creative menu.

These features come with the chemistry update (Image via Mojang)

To make elixirs, players can follow the same steps, but substitute Cobalt for Silver. For eye drops, the brewing ingredient is Calcium and for tonic, players can use Bismuth.

Eye drops can be used to cure the blindness effect. Elixirs will remove the weakness effect. Antidotes can be used to get rid of poisoning and finally, tonic will cure nausea.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul