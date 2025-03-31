All Warm, Cold, and Temperate Biomes in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft is massive with unique landscapes, structures, and mobs. However, Mojang has made exploration easy by dividing up the map into different biomes. These biomes are classified based on their temperature and environment, with the three main categories being warm, cold, and temperate biomes. Each of these categories has different types of terrain, weather conditions, resources, and animal mobs.

The latest Spring to Life update drop added warm and cold variants of the chicken, pig, and cow mobs. Then there are the already-present wolf variants scattered across all biomes of the blocky world. Read on to learn more about the warm, cold, and temperate biomes in Minecraft.

The warm biomes of Minecraft

The badlands or mesa biome is a warm region in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Warm biomes are generally dry, hot, and often scarce in resources. One of the most recognizable warm biomes is the desert, a sandy area with little vegetation except for cacti and dead bushes. Deserts are home to husks — a type of zombie that does not burn in daylight — and desert villages made of sandstone.

Another warm biome is the savanna, characterized by acacia trees and tall grass. This biome is known for spawning horses and llamas and has a rarer variant called the savanna plateau, which features cliffs.

The badlands, also known as the mesa biome, is another unique warm biome with colorful terracotta landscapes. This biome is one of the best places to find gold, as it generates at higher levels than in other biomes. Players can also find a lot of abandoned mineshafts in this region.

The jungle biome is another warm biome, featuring towering jungle trees covered in vines. This dense environment is home to parrots, ocelots, and pandas. Jungles contain rare structures like jungle temples, which hold hidden treasures. The bamboo forest region is also included in this biome.

Even though it is underground, cave biomes are also considered warm due to the flora and fauna found in it, including glow berries and axolotls. Another interesting warm biome is the warm ocean, which is filled with coral reefs, sea pickles that emit light, and a variety of colorful tropical fish.

The cold biomes of the blocky world

Cold biomes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Cold biomes are often covered in snow and ice, featuring fewer trees and animals. The snowy plains are one of the most common cold biomes, with a thick layer of snow covering the ground. This biome can contain igloos that players can use as their bases.

Another cold biome is the taiga, which features tall spruce trees, ferns, and wolves. The snowy variant of this biome, known as the snowy taiga, has foxes and strays, which are a type of skeleton that shoots arrows with the Slowness effect.

The frozen ocean is a cold biome covered in large icebergs and is home to polar bears and occasional ocean ruins. Another extremely cold biome is the frozen peaks, a mountainous region covered in snow and ice, often towering over other biomes.

Temperate Biomes

The oak forest in Minecraft is a temperate biome (Image via Mojang Studios)

Temperate biomes have moderate climates and are some of the most common biomes in the game. The plains biome is a vast, grassy landscape often filled with flowers, villages, and herds of passive animals such as cows, sheep, and pigs.

Another well-known temperate biome is the forest, which features oak and birch trees, along with many different types of flowers. The dark forest is a variant of the forest biome, featuring thick, tall trees that create a dark atmosphere where hostile mobs can spawn even during the day. This biome is also home to the rare woodland mansion, one of the largest structures in Minecraft.

The recently added Pale Garden biome can also be put under the temperate category as it is a variant of the already present forest region but with pale trees.

The swamp — known for its murky water, patches of clay, and blue-green grass — is also considered a temperate biome. Swamps are the only place where slimes spawn regularly, and they also contain witch huts where witches and black cats reside.

The meadow biome is a high-altitude temperate biome filled with flowers and often surrounded by mountains. This peaceful biome can generate villages and is a great location for building bases. Temperate oceans, such as the lukewarm ocean and the regular ocean biome, provide a mix of both warm and cold marine life, including dolphins, cod, and squid.

Whether players prefer the scorching heat of the desert, the freezing temperatures of the snowy plains, or the peaceful greenery of the plains there is always something for everyone in the game. Although the player can spawn in any of the biomes mentioned above, it is better to start the game in the plains and then move to more challenging regions of Minecraft.

