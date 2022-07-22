Alternatives for Ray Tracing in Minecraft Java 1.19 update

The Minecraft Java 1.19 update might be known for its vast world and infinite access to blocks, but its graphics are still dated. The age-old sandbox game looks ancient compared to other games. However, there are loads of mods and customisations that can drastically improve its look and feel. One of them is Ray tracing.

Ray tracing by Nvidia is quite well known in the community. This is a special graphics technology introduced by Nvidia, who are the leading manufacturers of graphics cards. Ray tracing can greatly improve the graphics quality.

Many new players who have just started playing the game might be curious if these graphics settings would work on Java Edition as well. It can be slightly confusing about what works in which edition of the game.

Use shaders instead of Ray tracing on Minecraft Java 1.19 update

Ray tracing is only available for Bedrock Edition

Ray tracing is a feature that's only available on Bedrock Edition of the game (Image via Minecraft Bedrock))

Unfortunately, Ray tracing cannot work in the Minecraft Java 1.19 update. This technology is only compatible with the Bedrock Edition of the game.

Player on any device running on RTX Nvidia graphics card and having Bedrock Edition can turn the settings on from the game. However, there are some RTX enabled devices that cannot use the settings in the game.

Players cannot find any ray tracing settings on Java Edition (Image via Minecraft Java 1.19 update)

Players will easily find the Ray tracing toggle in Bedrock Edition settings. It will be available or grayed out depending on whether the device or the graphics card supports the feature or not. Java Edition is developed in a completely different way and does not support it.

Java Edition has shaders as alternative

Shaders for Java Edition are equally good, and players have several options to choose from (Image via Minecraft Java 1.19 update)

Although the Java Edition does not have Nvidia's Ray tracing support, there's an alternative. Java Edition boasts a modification feature. Over the years, players have come up with thousands of mods for the game. Some of them slightly improve the game's performance, while others completely change the gameplay.

One of these mods is shader packs. Shaders drastically improve the graphics of the game in terms of lighting, shadow, reflections and other details. Fortunately, players will have loads of different shaders to choose from, due to the enormous modding community.

Shaders like Complementary, BSL, SEUS, RedHat, etc., are some of the top shaders to use. Players must first install Sodium or Optifine mod to run these shaders through them. Mods like Sodium and Optifine can also help in improving the FPS.

To conclude, Ray tracing is only meant for Bedrock Edition running on Nvidia RTX graphics card. However, Java Edition has a much better system of shaders that works perfectly with the latest update.

