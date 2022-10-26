Amethyst geodes are a type of mineral deposit that can be found with the Minecraft 1.19 update. Geodes are large, hollow rocks that are filled with amethyst crystals, a type of gem that can be used to craft a variety of items, though they are mostly used for decoration blocks. In this guide, we will show you how to find amethyst geodes in Minecraft 1.19

What are Amethyst Geodes in Minecraft?

Amethyst geodes are a type of mineral deposit that can be found in the overworld of Minecraft. These are large, spherical rocks that contain a variety of mineral deposits, including amethyst.

Amethyst geodes can be found in certain biomes, but can also be a little difficult to locate. When mining for amethyst geodes, it is important to use a pickaxe that is strong enough to break the rock and one that has enough durability for the job.

Where do amethyst geodes spawn in Minecraft?

Geodes will spawn between the levels Y=-58 and Y=30. Within each chunk in the world, players have a 1 in 24 chance of the amethyst geode spawning. This means that players may have to walk around a fairly large area before they can locate an amethyst geode.

How to locate amethyst geodes in Minecraft

The first thing a player will want to do when searching for amethyst geodes is to make sure they are at the correct Y level. The Y coordinates in Minecraft are the height at which the player is in the world. The higher up they are, the higher the Y number, and the lower into the ground they go, so too, the lower the number becomes.

Once players have made sure they are inside the correct coordinates, it's time to begin the search. Amethyst geodes can be identified by the rocks surrounding them, and comprise of three separate layers. These layers include smooth basalt, calcite, and the middle comprising amethyst blocks.

Players can recognize the geode by the distinct purple glow of the rocks once inside.

Geodes will normally spawn with a crack

One of the good things about amethyst geodes is that they will spawn 95% of the time with a crack in them. This exposes their bright purple interior and makes locating them a bit easier. When stepping on amethyst, it makes a very distinct sound that will let players know they have found something special.

When amethysts do not spawn with a crack, players will simply need to try to locate smooth basalt layers and try to mine through them in the hopes of uncovering the next layer of calcite before breaking into the geode.

Amethyst geodes can be overridden by other points of interest

While spawning, geodes can sometimes be overridden by caves, aquifers, and canyons, which can make looking in these locations a great start to finding a geode. Because of the way they spawn, players can sometimes find geodes exposed in the middle of these areas due to the crack in their sides.

What can players make with amethysts?

There are a few different uses for amethysts in Minecraft, though much of the use is purely for decorative purposes. The first thing that a player can make from amethyst is tinted glass. Tinted glass is created using four amethyst shards and one block of glass. This glass is darker than normal glass and looks appealing.

The next thing players can create with amethyst shards is a spyglass, which is essentially a tool that players can use to look into the distance. It is made using one amethyst shard and two copper ingots.

Lastly, players can create blocks of amethyst that are made from combining four amethyst shards. These blocks are only used for decoration, but look very nice and produce a pleasing sound when walked on.

Farming amethyst geodes will take time and dedication

Once the player knows what to expect and where to find amethyst geodes, they will need to devote time to finding them. Though they must rely on the knowledge of where to find them, they will ultimately need luck ensuring that the chunk they are in has a geode spawned within it.

However, with careful exploration and time, players will be able to find enough amethyst geodes to create some truly beautiful and remarkable builds. Not only is amethyst worth it to make tinted glass, but it can also be great for anyone who wants to have a distinctive purple build.

