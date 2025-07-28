Andesite in Minecraft: How to find and use it

In Minecraft, there are all kinds of stone blocks that generate underneath the Overworld realm. Even in the Nether and End realms, there are fictional types of stone with unique textures and uses. One type of stone in the game is called andesite. This stone type looks quite similar to regular stone commonly found in the Overworld, but it has different texture details and uses.

Here is everything to know about andesite in Minecraft.

Where to find and how to use andesite in Minecraft

Where to find andesite?

Andesite can be found commonly underground and can also be crafted (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Andesite is an Overworld-exclusive stone block that commonly generates underground along with other stone blocks like diorite, regular stone, granite, etc., and also in the mountains. It has a common ore blob type of generation, which the game attempts to create twice whenever a new chunk loads in a Minecraft world.

Andesite can generate Y level -7 to 132 in the Overworld. It is most common underground, and gradually becomes rarer as a mountain's height increases.

Because of having a similar texture to regular stone block, many could mistakenly take andesite for regular stone. However, andesite has a rougher texture compared to regular stone, and it will drop itself when mined.

Though andesite can be commonly found in the Overworld, there is a way to craft two andesite blocks by combining one diorite and one cobblestone block on the crafting table as well.

How to use andesite?

Andesite can be used to craft various blocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once andesite is obtained, you can use it to craft various other blocks. In Bedrock Edition, you can use three andesite blocks and one iron ingot to craft a stonecutter. Mind you that this crafting recipe is exclusive to the Bedrock Edition only.

Apart from that, andesite can be crafted into andesite stairs, slabs, and polished andesite. Polished andesite is a great building block that can either be used as it is in certain structures, or it can also be crafted into polished andesite stairs and slabs for building purposes as well.

A mason villager who is at journeyman level can also have a trade where it takes 16 andesite blocks and offers one emerald in return.

Lastly, andesite can be placed underneath a note block to produce bass drum sounds.

