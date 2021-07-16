Axolotls in Minecraft Java Edition: Uses, spawning behavior, colors and more

Caves & Cliffs was a major Minecraft update released by Mojang on 8th June. It introduced many new features, blocks, and mobs to the game.

Axolotls are one of the new mobs added to Minecraft, along with goats and glow squids. They are the first-ever amphibian mobs to be added to the game.

Also read: List of all mobs in Minecraft after 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update

Axolotls in Minecraft Java Edition: Everything players need to know

Spawn locations of Axolotls

Steve and Axolotls (Image via u/Ky8to on Reddit)

Since axolotls are amphibious mobs, they can stay outside water for around 5 minutes.

Axolotls will only spawn in water where it is completely dark, below Y level 63. When the lush cave biomes are released, players might find axolotls in those caves as well.

Behavior of Axolotls in Minecraft

Axolotls are one of the new mobs added to Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

During the Minecraft Live 2020 event, axolotls were introduced as "the cutest predator" that the player will ever come across. This is because these creatures are always aggressive towards aquatic mobs (except turtles and dolphins).

However, axolotls are always passive towards the player and can also be tamed using tropical fish. When two axolotls are fed tropical fish, they can enter love mode and breed to give birth. Players can feed axolotls by holding a bucket of tropical fish and right-clicking on both of them.

Uses

As mentioned earlier, axolotls attack almost every aquatic mob, including squids, drowned, elder guardians, and regular guardians.

Using their hostility, players can easily farm these underwater mobs. Players will also have to keep axolotls away from any aquatic pet mob they have, except turtles and dolphins.

Types of axolotls

Axolotls are always passive towards the player (Image via u/Lemurien_ on Reddit)

Players can find five different variants of axolotls in Minecraft. They can be distinguished by their color: pink, brown, gold, cyan, and blue.

Apart from their color, the only difference between these axolotl variants is their rarity, with blue axolotl being the rarest.

Also read: Can Axolotls be used as fuel in Minecraft 1.17? Everything players need to know

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Click here!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh