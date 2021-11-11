Balloons in Minecraft: Education Edition - All you need to know

A fun decorative piece found in Minecraft: Education Edition (as well as Bedrock Edition platforms with Education Edition's settings enabled), balloons are craftable items via a combination of elements found in a given Minecraft world through the use of chemistry and version-specific blocks.

Balloons come in 16 different color varieties and can be crafted using a combination of chemical compounds formed in Minecraft: Education Edition through the use of the compound creator block. This block takes elements created via the element constructor and material reducer blocks and combines them into chemical compounds that can even be found in the real world. Using a lead, some dye, and these compounds, Minecraft players can make tons of different colorful balloons to decorate their world with.

Minecraft: Crafting and using balloons

Balloons are somewhat resource-heavy compared to other items, but they're a lot of fun to use and place (Image via Mojang/YouTube user Xavi_2073)

In order to create a standard balloon in Minecraft: Education Edition, players will need six pieces of Latex, one piece of dye, a lead, and one piece of Helium. White, blue, brown, and black balloons can also have their dye requirements replaced with bone meal, Lapis Lazuli, Cocoa Beans, or ink sacs respectively. This makes sense, as those materials are specifically used at times as dye substitutes for other items and blocks. The trickier materials are likely to come down to Helium and Latex, which is where Minecraft: Education Edition blocks like the element constructor and compound creator come in.

To obtain Helium, Minecraft players will need to create it in the element constructor block, as it is currently not obtainable via breaking down blocks in the material reducer. Creating Helium in the element constructor requires two protons, two neutrons, and two electrons to be activated on the slider to the left of the constructor's window. Doing so will create Helium, and players can then move on and create the needed Latex in the compound creator.

Creating Latex in the compound creator block requires five Carbon and eight Hydrogen. And since players will require six Latex to make a balloon, they'll need to collect 30 Carbon and 48 Hydrogen from either the element constructor or material reducer to make a balloon. Carbon and Hydrogen are incredibly plentiful in the environment, so it shouldn't take much to acquire the necessary elements if players are using basic blocks like wooden planks or logs in the reducer, which yield both Carbon and Hydrogen elements.

Once players have their required Latex and Helium, simply place it along with the dye (or dye equivalent) of their choosing and a leather lead and they'll have themselves a brand new balloon. It can be held by the player or attached to certain blocks and mobs, if desired. When placed on a fence, balloons will remain in place and float. However, when placed on mobs, the balloon will slowly lift the mob into the air. Balloons can move up into the air faster than the player is capable of flying when let go without any attachments, which is good to keep in mind.

Although balloons are primarily for decoration, they can be fun in Minecraft due to their ability to lift mobs into the air. Give it a try on different mobs and you'll be surprised to see how many are lifted into the air thanks to this fun item.

