Barrier blocks are meant to create an invisible border that cannot be broken in Minecraft's survival mode, making it a great block for world-building players.

They can only add this block using commands. Once it is in the player's inventory, they can place it anywhere they wish to have an invisible barrier.

Barrier blocks in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

These blocks are not found in the creative mode inventory (Image via Mojang)

Barrier blocks are a great way to set up borders in world development. Barriers can be found in nearly any world in the marketplace. Players don't see them as they explore the world. However, anyone who has played in a world from the marketplace has likely run into a few.

These blocks are not found in the creative mode inventory. Instead, players need to summon these blocks into their inventory via commands. The command to summon this block is "/give barrier" in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft. This command may be different for players in other Minecraft versions, but it will have a similar concept.

Once a barrier block has been placed, it will be visible to the player placing the barrier block until it is no longer selected in their inventory. As the player is placing blocks, they can see the block as a thick red square with a line going through the shape diagonally. This symbol will rotate within its block to maintain being visible to the player.

If the barrier block is no longer on hand, players will no longer see the symbol, and the blocks are only visible as a thin black outline. This outline is only visible if the player is close enough to hypothetically mine it.

Players who are placing these blocks in creative mode will be able to mine barriers. However, survival mode players will not be able to mine it, which is a feature similar to the bedrock block in Minecraft.