5 best Minecraft 1.16 maps in 2021

Minecraft's marketplace is stocked with unique skins and worlds created by players for players. Some of them are free, while most of these maps need to be purchased via an in-game currency called minecoins.

Minecoins can be purchased from the marketplace using actual money and then be used to make in-game purchases.

There is a map for every type of player to explore within the marketplace, but here are the top five Minecraft maps as of 2021.

Top 5 Minecraft 1.16 maps in 2021

#1 - Weapons expansion by Shapescape

Image via Minecraft marketplace

The map titled "Weapons expansion" created by Shapescape costs players 830 minecoins and is currently one of the most popular Minecraft maps.

The Weapons expansion map comes with a wide variety of weapons to craft along with firearms.

#2 - Original one-block challenge by Lifeboat

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft marketplace

This one-block challenge world was made by Lifeboat. It's one of many one-block challenge maps as the challenge makes a comeback in popularity within Minecraft. Also, it costs 830 minecoins in the marketplace.

The idea of this Minecraft map is to break the single block the player spawns of to spawn in a new block in its place. Depending on what spawns in, players can use this method to create an entire world around them.

#3 - Hacker tools by 4KS Studios

Image via Minecraft marketplace

This Minecraft map created by 4KS Studios includes a world, tool hacks, and two hacker skins for a player to use. One is labeled as "Hacker boy" and another as "Hacker girl," costing players 660 minecoins in the marketplace for a map that is littered with some of the most powerful enchanted tools in the game.

#4 - Gladiators by Shapescape

Image via Minecraft marketplace

Another one of Shapescapes' creations makes it on this list with the Gladiators Minecraft map. It costs 1,340 minecoins in the Minecraft marketplace and includes a variety of features that have boss fights, custom equipment, and skins.

Advertisement

This action-packed Minecraft map is both single and multiplayer-friendly, with endless discoveries for players to find.

#5 - Advanced creepers by Enchanted

Image via Minecraft marketplace

The world titled "Advanced Creepers" by Enchanted costs a whopping 2,380 minecoines in the Minecraft marketplace.

This Minecraft map contains one free skin with a total of seven skins for players to unlock and use as they explore this world, taking on seven unique bosses in a themed terrain.

With so many different Minecraft maps to explore, players have a wide range of ways to play the game. They can also choose to load into a Minecraft map with different features created by players alike.

If a player has an idea for a Minecraft world instead of loading into one, they can build a Minecraft map for other players to enjoy through the marketplace.