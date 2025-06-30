5 beginner-friendly Minecraft mods worth checking out

Since Minecraft Java Edition is based on Java, the game's bustling community has come up with countless mods ever since the title released in 2011. Some mods add all kinds of detailed and technical features like electricity, tricky crafting recipes for machines, vehicles, etc. However, there is a different kind of mods that only focus on performance and making the lives of beginners easier.

Hence, if a player is new to Minecraft, here are some of the best beginner-friendly mods that they can check out.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 great Minecraft mods for beginners

1) Just Enough Items

Just Enough Items (Image via CurseForge/mezz)

Beginners can have a tough time remembering Minecraft's crafting recipes. There are loads of items, each of them having a completely different recipe. Hence, Just Enough Items is a great mod that showcases every single item and block in the game, even without unlocking their crafting recipes.

When the player selects an item from the list, the mod not only shows how it can be crafted, but also shows what that item can be used for in other crafting recipes.

2) Apple Skin

Apple Skin is a mod that shows various details about hunger, food items, and saturation (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Like items and blocks, Minecraft also has a plethora of food items players can eat to survive. However, every single food item is different in terms of how much hunger and saturation it can replenish.

Since there is no way for beginners to find which food item is the best in the game, the Apple Skin is a great mod for this purpose. This mod shows which food item will replenish how many hunger and saturation points. Furthermore, it also shows the saturation and hunger levels accurately in the hunger bar itself.

3) Journey Map

JourneyMap is a great mod that adds a HUD map to the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft does not have an in-game map that appears on the HUD and can be fully opened. Players are required to manually create maps as items in the game to use them. Since the game is so massive in size, mods like JourneyMap are one of the most popular among players.

Since exploring around in a nearly endless world can be daunting, beginners will greatly appreciate mods like JourneyMap, which adds both a minimap and a full-page map to see where they are and where different biomes and structures are.

4) Sodium

Sodium is a performance mod that drastically optimizes the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Even though Minecraft is a basic game, it can still be heavy on a decent gaming device, simply because it pushes the CPU to render thousands of chunks while a player is moving around the in-game world. Hence, both beginners and veterans should use performance mods.

One of the best performance mods out there is called Sodium. This mod optimizes how the game renders chunks and also allows block and entity culling features. These features reduce the load from the device, allowing the game to run on much higher FPS than usual.

5) Sophisticated Backpacks

Sophisticated Backpacks is a great mod that adds bags to carry more items (Image via CurseForge/ P3pp3rF1y)

When beginners start a new Minecraft world, they will quickly realize how little their inventory space is. While other games offer inventory expansions for players, there is no way to expand the inventory space in Mojang's game. Though players can craft shulker boxes to keep more items and carry those boxes, these blocks can only be obtained after slaying the Ender Dragon.

Hence, for beginners, the best way to drastically expand their inventory space is by using a mod called Sophisticated Backpacks. This mod not only adds highly customizable backpacks to use, but these bags can also have unique upgrades and power-ups to help players survive.

