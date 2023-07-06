7 best addons for Minecraft Bedrock 1.20

While Minecraft: Java Edition possesses a vast collection of mods available to players, Bedrock Edition has access to addons. These can be downloaded via third-party creators as well as via the in-game marketplace found on the main menu. Whatever the case, Bedrock fans have a massive number of choices.

Since there are so many options that you can choose from, it can be overwhelming to find the right Minecraft addon to suit your taste. Although there are countless Minecraft Bedrock addons worth trying, it doesn't hurt to look at some of the top picks for July 2023 compatible with version 1.20 and above.

7 spectacular Bedrock addons for Minecraft 1.20+

1) Morphing Bracelet

Adventuring in the world of Minecraft is fun enough on its own, but what if you could become a mob on command? By creating a soul in a glass (which this addon provides) and combining it with four blocks of soul soil, you can create the titular Morphing Bracelet as a usable item.

Currently, this item allows you to morph into just about any mob in the game, though some choices like the Ender Dragon, Warden, and sniffers haven't been implemented as of yet. Regardless, turning into a mob is an exciting prospect, and you can also recharge your bracelet's durability by standing over soul soil and holding the item.

2) SERP Pokedrock

Pixelmon is one of the most beloved modpacks in the Minecraft community, but the original Pixelmon mod is typically reserved for Java Edition. Fortunately, Bedrock addon creators have created parallels of their own, and SERP Pokedrock is one of the best Pokemon addons you can find in the edition.

You can roam the world and find Pokemon across various biomes, train and battle creatures against wild species and trainers, and visit locations like the Pokemon Center to rest and recover.

Even better, Pokedrock provides you with a fully-functional Pokedex to document the creatures you've seen and captured. You can ride on certain species, and even craft your own performance-grade Pokeballs by finding and combining apricorns at a crafting table.

3) Raiyon's Dynamic Lighting

Minecraft's traditional lighting system gets the job done, but it can often leave you wishing for more. Raiyon's Dynamic Lighting helps improve the in-game lighting by making it applicable outside of placed blocks. Specifically, you can equip or hold various light-generating items and blocks and allow them to create light as you move.

With Raiyon's Dynamic Lighting, you won't have to place torches in dark caves to find your way. The addon lets you carry a lantern or equip a lit jack-o-lantern and keep the area around you illuminated while traveling.

4) Poggy's Better on Bedrock

Sometimes, Minecraft players want some improvements to Bedrock Edition without making it too far removed from the vanilla game. Poggy's Better on Bedrock is a spectacular addon for fans searching for that specific niche. It reimagines many game features like biomes, items, mobs, and enchantments.

New content is added often, but is done so in a believable and lore-friendly way. This enhances a player's vanilla experience while keeping the addon from going to extremes with additions and revisions.

5) MineCars

There are different vehicle addons for Minecraft Bedrock, but many vehicles introduced in them don't exactly look like they fit the game's aesthetic. This is where MineCars is a little different, as it introduces vehicles both for traveling and for utility that look much like they were made by Mojang itself.

MineCars uses the minecart block as a base for many of its creations, but these new vehicles have the capability to perform various tasks that go beyond transportation. These fuel-powered MineCars can run without rails and can be outfitted with armor, balloons, and much more.

6) Modern Furniture

Although Minecraft players have made commendable efforts to create many innovative furniture pieces in vanilla, mods and addons simply have more to offer. Modern Furniture is an addon that introduces over 600 different blocks and decorations for homes, bases, and builds.

Even better, many of the furniture pieces seen in this Minecraft addon can be easily crafted using clay balls and a stone cutter block, making the various blocks in the addon incredibly easy and cheap to craft.

7) The Lost World

Minecraft began its foray into the ancient world with the Trails & Tales update, thanks to the addition of archeology and the long-lost sniffer mob. However, The Lost World brings plenty more creatures from yesteryear into the sandbox game, many of which are some of the most iconic dinosaurs in history.

From the T-Rex and the Spinosaurus to the much more mild-mannered Brachiosaurus, players can battle these behemoths or create an enclosure for them and synthesize their DNA to create more dino eggs.

