7 best axe enchantments in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft enthusiasts find an array of possibilities in the game, offering exploration, building, and crafting to their heart's content. Among the essentials in the world of Minecraft is the axe, a versatile tool for chopping trees, breaking blocks, and facing enemies. Yet, when enhanced with enchantments, the humble axe becomes a formidable and efficient companion. These enchantments, special effects that can be added to tools, weapons, and armor, raise the item's performance, durability, or functionality.

In this article, we'll delve into the seven best axe enchantments for Minecraft 1.20. Furthermore, we'll explore how to obtain and apply these to your trusty tool.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

From Smite to Sharpness, these are the best enchantments for axe in Minecraft

1) Smite

Equipping your axe with the Smite enchantment increases its strength against undead mobs, such as zombies, skeletons, withers, and phantoms. Smite allows you to fend off hordes of zombies and evade skeleton archers easily and quickly in Minecraft.

To obtain Smite, you must use enchanting tables or look for books in chests or villages. It has five levels, each elevating your axe's damage to undead mobs by an additional two and a half units. Note that Smite does not play well with Sharpness or Bane of Arthropods.

2) Silk Touch

Silk Touch is an enchantment that enables your axe to harvest blocks in their original form, bypassing the usual item drops. For instance, with Silk Touch, you'll obtain grass blocks, bookshelves, or ice blocks as they are, perfect for collecting rare and decorative elements to elevate your creations in Minecraft.

To acquire Silk Touch, use enchanting tables or books found in chests or villages. This enchantment comes with a single level and remains incompatible with Fortune.

3) Fortune

Fortune is the enchantment you get when hoping to increase block drops from specific sources. By utilizing an axe enchanted with Fortune, farmers can enjoy plentiful harvests, collecting more melons, pumpkins, mushrooms, apples, and saplings. It is ideal for resource-gathering from your farms.

You'll need enchanting tables or search for books in chests or villages to find Fortune enchantment in Minecraft. It comes in three levels, each increasing the drop rate by a percentage specific to the block type. Remember, Fortune and Silk Touch do not mix.

4) Sharpness

If you desire an impressive weapon to face any mob or player, look no further than the Sharpness enchantment. Equipping your axe with Sharpness raises its damage output, especially when dealing critical hits or sweeping attacks. A must-have for those seeking to crush enemies quickly and effectively.

To get Sharpness, you'll need enchanting tables or books hidden away in chests or villages. It offers five levels, each adding an extra point of damage to all targets. Remember, Sharpness does not gel well with Bane of Arthropods or Smite. To increase the level, combine two Sharpness books using an anvil.

5) Unbreaking

For those who frequently use their axes in Minecraft, the Unbreaking enchantment is a blessing. By reducing the chance of durability loss during use, it extends your axe's lifespan, saving resources and time while reducing the need for constant repairs or replacements.

Visit enchanting tables or look for books in chests or villages to find Unbreaking. This enchantment offers three levels, each lowering the chance of losing durability by 25%. Best of all, Unbreaking gets along well with all other enchantments.

6) Efficiency

Efficiency is the ultimate time-saver when it comes to block-breaking speed. Equipping your axe with Efficiency allows you to harvest resources more swiftly, significantly accelerating tasks like chopping down trees or breaking other blocks. The enchantment proves to be a true bonus for those who value speed and productivity.

To acquire Efficiency, search for enchanting tables or books within chests or villages. It comes in five levels, each boosting your axe's speed by a notable 30%. Like Unbreaking, Efficiency is compatible with all other enchantments.

7) Mending

Last but not least, Mending is a coveted enchantment capable of repairing your axe using experience orbs collected during your journey. By safeguarding your axe from breaking, Mending ensures you won't waste resources on frequent repairs or replacements, preserving its original condition.

You can only get this enchantment by fishing, chest loot, or trading with villagers in Minecraft. With only a level available, Mending gets along with all other enchantments except Curse of Vanishing. To implement it on your axe, use an anvil and combine it with a book enchanted with Mending. This process will cost you some experience levels, but the investment proves worthwhile in the long run.