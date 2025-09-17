Best food for all animals in Minecraft

Minecraft has all kinds of animals that roam around in a world. While most of them are passive in nature, others are neutral and can become briefly hostile if provoked. However, most of these animals can be fed various food items. Each of them has a special set of food items that they can eat in the game. Players can either give them common or rare food items to heal, tame, or breed them.

Ad

Here is a list of the best food items each animal in Minecraft can eat.

Which food item is the best for every animal in Minecraft

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ad

Trending

Here is a list of every single animal and which food item is best for them to survive, get tamed, and breed:

Armadillo - Spider eyes (used for breeding)

(used for breeding) Axolotl - Bucket of Tropical Fish (used for breeding)

(used for breeding) Camel - Cactus (used for breeding)

(used for breeding) Cat - Raw Cod (used for taming and breeding)

(used for taming and breeding) Chicken - Wheat Seeds (used for breeding)

(used for breeding) Cow - Wheat (used for luring and breeding)

(used for luring and breeding) Donkey - Golden Apple (used for breeding) or Wheat (used for reducing temper while taming)

(used for breeding) or Wheat (used for reducing temper while taming) Frog - Slimeball (used for breeding)

(used for breeding) Horse - Golden Apple (used for breeding) or Wheat (used for reducing temper while taming)

(used for breeding) or Wheat (used for reducing temper while taming) Mule - Golden Apple (used for breeding) or Wheat (used for reducing temper while taming)

(used for breeding) or Wheat (used for reducing temper while taming) Ocelot - Raw Cod (used for breeding)

(used for breeding) Parrot - Wheat Seeds (used for breeding)

(used for breeding) Pig - Carrots (used for luring and breeding)

(used for luring and breeding) Rabbit - Carrots (used for luring and breeding)

(used for luring and breeding) Sheep - Wheat (used for luring and breeding)

(used for luring and breeding) Tadpole - Slimeball (used for growth)

(used for growth) Turtle - Seagrass (used for breeding)

(used for breeding) Dolphin - Raw Cod (used for gaining trust)

(used for gaining trust) Fox - Sweet Berries (used for luring and breeding)

(used for luring and breeding) Goat - Wheat (used for breeding)

(used for breeding) Llama - Hay Bale (used for breeding)

(used for breeding) Panda - Bamboo (used for breeding)

(used for breeding) Wolf - Steak (used for healing and breeding)

Ad

Of course, it is worth mentioning that these are not the only food items these animals can eat. For example, wolves can eat rotten flesh, pork chop, cooked cod, raw meat, and more. Horses can eat carrots, golden carrots, hay bales, and even sugar.

The aforementioned list only states which is the best food item for each Minecraft mob. These food items are particularly the best for the animal, but some can be hard to harvest or obtain.

Ad

Some animals can be fed simpler foods than those mentioned above. Here is a list of simpler foods that a few animals can eat:

Donkey - Wheat (used for reducing temper while taming and healing)

Horse - Wheat (used for reducing temper while taming and healing)

Mule - Wheat (used for reducing temper while taming and healing)

Wolf - Rotten Flesh (used for healing and breeding)

Pig - Potatoes or Beetroot (used for luring and breeding)

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!