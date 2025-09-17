Best food for all animals in Minecraft

Minecraft has all kinds of animals that roam around in a world. While most of them are passive in nature, others are neutral and can become briefly hostile if provoked. However, most of these animals can be fed various food items. Each of them has a special set of food items that they can eat in the game. Players can either give them common or rare food items to heal, tame, or breed them.
Here is a list of the best food items each animal in Minecraft can eat.
Which food item is the best for every animal in Minecraft
Here is a list of every single animal and which food item is best for them to survive, get tamed, and breed:
- Armadillo - Spider eyes (used for breeding)
- Axolotl - Bucket of Tropical Fish (used for breeding)
- Camel - Cactus (used for breeding)
- Cat - Raw Cod (used for taming and breeding)
- Chicken - Wheat Seeds (used for breeding)
- Cow - Wheat (used for luring and breeding)
- Donkey - Golden Apple (used for breeding) or Wheat (used for reducing temper while taming)
- Frog - Slimeball (used for breeding)
- Horse - Golden Apple (used for breeding) or Wheat (used for reducing temper while taming)
- Mule - Golden Apple (used for breeding) or Wheat (used for reducing temper while taming)
- Ocelot - Raw Cod (used for breeding)
- Parrot - Wheat Seeds (used for breeding)
- Pig - Carrots (used for luring and breeding)
- Rabbit - Carrots (used for luring and breeding)
- Sheep - Wheat (used for luring and breeding)
- Tadpole - Slimeball (used for growth)
- Turtle - Seagrass (used for breeding)
- Dolphin - Raw Cod (used for gaining trust)
- Fox - Sweet Berries (used for luring and breeding)
- Goat - Wheat (used for breeding)
- Llama - Hay Bale (used for breeding)
- Panda - Bamboo (used for breeding)
- Wolf - Steak (used for healing and breeding)
Of course, it is worth mentioning that these are not the only food items these animals can eat. For example, wolves can eat rotten flesh, pork chop, cooked cod, raw meat, and more. Horses can eat carrots, golden carrots, hay bales, and even sugar.
The aforementioned list only states which is the best food item for each Minecraft mob. These food items are particularly the best for the animal, but some can be hard to harvest or obtain.
Some animals can be fed simpler foods than those mentioned above. Here is a list of simpler foods that a few animals can eat:
- Donkey - Wheat (used for reducing temper while taming and healing)
- Horse - Wheat (used for reducing temper while taming and healing)
- Mule - Wheat (used for reducing temper while taming and healing)
- Wolf - Rotten Flesh (used for healing and breeding)
- Pig - Potatoes or Beetroot (used for luring and breeding)
