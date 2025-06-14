The Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop will soon be released by Mojang on June 17, 2025. The update brings loads of new, game-changing features, some of which most players will try to take advantage of while playing the game. Most of the features coming to the game drop require certain resources. One of the best ways to get resources for new features is to create farms for them.

Hence, here are some of the most important resources players need to farm and obtain before the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop releases.

List of 5 best Minecraft resources to farm before the Chase the Skies game drop releases

1) Ghast Tears

Ghast tears will allow players to craft dried ghast and get happy ghast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Dried ghast is a brand-new block that Mojang will be adding in the upcoming game drop. This block needs to be submerged in water to grow into a ghastling and, eventually, a happy ghast.

Though players can obtain this block naturally by generating near fossils in Soul Sand Valley, they can also craft it using eight ghast tears and one soul sand block. Since happy ghasts are one of the biggest new features of the game drop, players can start farming ghast tears to grow and tame loads of happy ghasts once the update drops.

Ghast tears can be farmed by creating a ghast farm in the Nether roof. A large area can be created with just the right height so that ghasts spawn and get trapped there.

2) String

Spiders can be farmed to get strings for lead (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the Chase the Skies update, Mojang also brought several changes to the lead. The item's mechanics, how players can tie mobs together, and its tensile strength were the features that changed. Along with that, its crafting recipe was also simplified. The developers decided to replace the slime ball in the crafting recipe with another string. Hence, players will only need five strings to make a lead.

This is why string is a great item to farm before the upcoming game drop releases. The best way to farm strings in Minecraft is to either find and kill loads of random spiders or create a spider farm by locating a monster room with their spawner block.

3) Leather

The leather farm can be created as a cow crusher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another major change Mojang is bringing with the Chase the Skies update is making saddles craftable. Ever since they were added to the game, they have been rare items that usually took hours to find in a chest as loot. Now, they will become craftable using three leathers and one iron ingot.

As a result, players can also build a leather farm using the entity cramming mechanics of the game, breeding cows in a single block space to suffocate them and gather materials from them like raw steak and leather. Players will not only get a great food item but also get enough leather for major other items apart from saddles.

4) Iron

An iron farm is an overall important build to have in any Minecraft world (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Even after obtaining diamonds and netherite ingots, players can still benefit greatly from iron equipment and other iron-related items. Thus, in any new world and the upcoming game drop, an iron farm is necessary. This farm needs to be constructed using three villagers and one zombie.

The zombie will frighten three villagers, and the latter will keep spawning iron golems. After spawning in the water, the golems will gradually make their way to the lava and eventually die, dropping iron ingots that can be gathered in chests and hoppers.

