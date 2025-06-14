How Minecraft Chase the Skies update will impact the game

The Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop will drop on June 17, 2025. This will be Mojang's second game drop of the year for the title, in which it is adding loads of essential features that will potentially change the game forever. Some of these features were announced first, along with the game drop, while others were gradually added later.

Here are some of the ways in which the Chase the Skies game drop will be impactful to Minecraft.

Ways in which the Chase the Skies game drop will impact Minecraft

Bedrock Edition will finally receive an official shaderpack

Vibrant Visuals will be a massive deal for Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the most important reasons Chase the Skies will be a monumental game drop is because of the Vibrant Visuals. During the first Minecraft Live of 2025, Mojang announced a brand-new visual overhaul that introduced volumetric lighting, directional shadows, screen space reflections, and volumetric fog features. These major graphical advancements made the basic block game look stunning.

Mojang worked on Vibrant Visuals on its new graphics engine called Render Dragon. This feature will be coming to Bedrock Edition only with this game drop. Java Edition will be getting this feature later down the line.

Since Bedrock Edition players never got an easy shader pack to install, let alone an original one from Mojang, Vibrant Visuals will massively impact Minecraft once it releases.

Players will have a new, easier way to fly

Happy ghast will become an easier way to fly compared to elytra (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Finding and using an elytra after fighting the Ender Dragon was the only way to fly in Minecraft for 16 years. Flying was, therefore, regarded as an endgame activity. The happy ghast, a new friendly creature that will let players soar atop it, will soon be released with the Chase the Skies game drop.

This mob wears a harness that players can sit on and can be cultivated from a dried ghast. Despite being much slower than an elytra, players can travel much more easily with happy ghast because it can fly anywhere.

World exploration and mobs handling will become a lot easier

Saddles and leads are receiving massive new changes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the Chase the Skies game drop, Mojang decided to finally make saddles craftable. Since getting the rare item and using a horse made exploration in Minecraft a lot easier, it will now become even easier since saddles will now be craftable. Saddles can now be craftable using three leathers and one iron ingot. This means players can start exploring thousands of blocks literally minutes after entering a new world.

Mojang will also bring changes to lead mechanics that will make handling mobs a lot better. One of the main changes the developers introduced was that two entities can be tied together with a lead.

Since the game drop is also bringing a friendly flying mob, transporting mobs from one place to another will become extremely simple, provided players have a happy ghast.

