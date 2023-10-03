10 best Minecraft 1.20.2 mods

Although Minecraft 1.20.2 has loads of features that players can spend hours exploring, they can still get bored of them after a while. Since Mojang can only release so many updates, the community of the game has come up with third-party features in the form of mods that can be installed to alter the game. While some mods purely improve the gameplay experience and overall smoothness of the game, others add various new features like mobs, biomes, blocks, items, etc.

Here are some of the best mods for the sandbox game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Some of the best mods for Minecraft 1.20.2

1) Sodium

Sodium is one of the best performance mods for Minecraft 1.20.2 that mainly focuses on optimizing chunk rendering. Hence, it drastically bumps up the FPS and overall smoothness of the game. It has been downloaded by millions of players and is considered one of the best mods of all time.

2) Just Enough Items

Just Enough Items is a mod that allows you to see all the blocks and items available in Minecraft 1.20.2 and even shows the crafting recipes for them. These features work even if you do not have a particular block or item. It is excellent for new and intermediate players.

3) JourneyMap

When new players enter their first world in Minecraft 1.20.2, they will only have their health bar, hunger bar, XP bar, and a hotbar for items. They won't see any maps, which is bizarre to think about at first since the game has one of the biggest maps of all time. This is where JourneyMap comes into play, as it offers loads of map-related features like minimaps, main maps, the ability to see different Y levels of the world, and more.

4) Clumps

When you perform certain actions, you will get XP points through orbs that spawn in the world. Although a handful of orbs do not affect the game's performance, if there are loads of orbs lying around the world, it can cause stutters and lags. Hence, Clumps is a mod that groups several XP orbs together to reduce lag. It also makes it easier to pick up XP orbs.

5) Biomes O' Plenty

As the name indicates, Biomes O' Plenty adds a bunch of new biomes to explore. On top of that, it also adds new plants, trees, flowers, and wood types that can be used for building and decorating structures. Since biomes are one of the main attractions when players enter a new Minecraft 1.20.2 world, this mod will be a refresher for many as they will see brand-new regions.

6) Entity Culling

Entity Culling is another performance mod that does not allow Minecraft 1.20.2 to render blocks, mobs, and other in-game effects until and unless they are visible to the player. This is mainly useful when a wall is between you and a mob, but the game still renders that mob, even though you cannot see them. The mod uses CPU cores to trace the path of the camera and determine whether it is visible or not.

7) AppleSkin

There are many food items that you will find and consume to replenish your hunger bar in Minecraft 1.20.2. New players, however, will not know exactly which food item is good or how many hunger points it can replenish. This is where AppleSkin comes in handy, as it shows which hunger and saturation points a food item can replenish.

8) GraveStone

When players die, all the items in their inventory simply get thrown out in the Minecraft 1.20.2 world. In this process, they might even lose some important items in lava or water. Hence, GraveStone mod essentially creates a new grave block that stores all the items that you lost and even remembers the slot they were in. Furthermore, when you respawn, you get a small obituary paper that informs you of the coordinates where you died.

9) WorldEdit

This mod is perfect for those who are into building structures and custom terrain. As the name suggests, it is a powerful mod that allows users to place sets of blocks quickly and create structures much more quickly. It has features like selections, schematics, copy-and-paste, brushes, and more. Since this works with commands, it is most useful in creative mode.

10) Not Enough Animations

There are many movements that gamers perform while they are normally playing Minecraft 1.20.2 in first-person mode. However, when they switch to third-person mode, these movements are not visible. This mod adds a lot of those missing animations from the first-person to the third-person mode.