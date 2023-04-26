3 best Minecraft Anime servers

A lot of people enjoy playing Minecraft, and some of them like anime. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the world of servers, as there are hundreds to choose from. Many Minecraft players never even knew Anime servers existed. Or maybe they've tried other servers but haven't found one that feels like home yet?

No worries! We've got everyone covered with our list of the best Minecraft Anime servers out there so far!

Minecraft Anime servers are extremely entertaining

3) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a fantastic Anime server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a fun and friendly Minecraft Anime server where you can play with friends or make new ones. There are a lot of different game modes to keep you entertained, from Anime Infused Factions to Skyblock and more! The server has a great community of players who will always be happy to help out if you need it.

Players can find a wide variety of the best games to play on MoxMC, which has been around for over eight years and includes many of the finest plugins.

The server has millions of unique joins, and more than 100,000 people are on the discord server. It provides a variety of possibilities, such as this being an excellent Naruto server, One Piece server, and Pixelmon server to ensure you never get bored.

The main features of the Pixelmon aspect on the server are trading and Pokemon battles. Players can fight with their greatest Pokemon in daily tournaments on the server, where the winner receives a prize and even a chance for a rare Pokemon.

This server also offers a ton of fantastic Naruto-themed minigames, such as Capture The Flag and Team Deathmatch (TDM). These are just a few of the Naruto game modes on the server!

One Piece, one of the longest-running anime, is another inspiration for this server. You can either set off on your adventure with the wacky devil fruit powers or stick to the plot that Monkey D. Luffy follows.

Average player count: 500-2500

2) Naruto Adventures

IP address: play.narutoadventures.com

An MMORPG server based on the Naruto anime, Naruto Adventures has a strong community, with many players and staff members who love playing together. The staff team is great, so you can always count on them to help you if needed! They are always active and ready to help out any player who needs assistance with anything related to the server or gameplay in general. They also take their job seriously regarding enforcing rules (which are necessary for keeping things fair).

The server hosts many different events and tournaments! These range from PVP tournaments, where players face off against each other until there's only one winner left standing, to roleplay events where everyone dresses up as their favorite characters from the series!

Ninja-themed adventures can be taken on by players alone or with friends. By putting in a lot of training time and taking on vicious beasts and other ninjas, it is simple to get stronger on this amazing server.

Scattered around the server are tons of main quests and side quests. You must utilize your wild ninja skills to battle these missions' nasty beasts and villains. This is a fantastic server for all lovers of the Naruto series!

Average player count: 10-100

1) Pixelmon Realms

IP address: play.pixelmonrealms.com

It goes without saying that Minecraft Pixelmon servers are quite well-liked. For those who are not familiar, these servers are based on the Pokémon universe and allow players to gather, train, and engage in Pokémon battles in an open Minecraft world.

Pokémon is still one of the most well-known trademarks in history, and the anime series continues to have millions of devoted followers. The fact that Minecraft and Pokémon work so well together suggests that there is something unique about the game mode that makes it so appealing.

Pokémon may be caught, trained, and fought in Minecraft thanks to the Pixelmon mod. It's very simple to get used to if you're new to the game. For anyone who enjoys PvP, construction, or simply zoning out and gaming, Pixelmon is fantastic.

Average player count: 400-1000

Minecraft Anime server tips and tricks

Tip 1

Players typically need to download a resource pack to maximize the performance of most anime servers. There may occasionally be a resource pack available for download from the server's website if the pack is not enabled by default.

Tip 2

Many of these are roleplaying servers, and you follow an anime-like plot on most of them. It is based on anime series like One Piece, Naruto, Pokemon, and many more. You must pay close attention to every detail and return if you think you missed something.

Tip 3

Make sure you always complete the tutorial on any of the mentioned servers if they have one provided. The servers are typically pretty complex; therefore, doing so is vital to ensure that you are fully informed of everything happening.

