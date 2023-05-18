5 best Minecraft apartment building designs

Minecraft is a game that features blocks for players to mine and place wherever they wish. Many players have attempted to construct tons of unique, unconventional structures. If a build turns out to be visually appealing, players often share their work online for others to see and potentially build themselves. This article lists the top 5 Minecraft apartment building designs for players to take inspiration from.

These unique, modern apartments are built with various materials to blend with different settings and still look great.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Apartment buildings are popular Minecraft builds

5) Brick apartment

The brick apartment is a Minecraft apartment design constructed using bricks. One of the reasons this build is popular among players is because of the building's reliability.

The Minecraft Brick Apartment is made of bricks and stone bricks. Popular Minecraft YouTuber Greg constructed this build Builds.

4) Gigantic apartment

The Gigantic Apartment is a large building with many different levels and rooms, and an enormous amount of space in every area. Each apartment can accommodate a living room and kitchen. The apartments also have their own balconies overlooking the vast expanse of Minecraft's land. There's also space for a bathroom and several bedrooms.

This Minecraft build would be ideal for a roleplay server as it would allow players to use their creative ideas for each room. This apartment building would take hours to build, even for the most experienced builders, simply because of its size. YouTuber JUNS MAB Architecture Tutorial created this tutorial.

3) Compact modern apartment

The Compact Modern Apartment is a great option for those looking for a smaller, modern space. It is compact in size and only has around one or two beds per room, so it's perfect if you want to share your home with just one other person or live alone. If you have pets, this apartment design will also work well, as it offers plenty of space for your animals.

This design features an open floor plan that makes it feel spacious despite its small size—you can move freely without bumping into walls or furniture. Each room also has a large window facing outside, so you get plenty of natural light. YouTuber OSHACRA おしゃクラ built this incredible apartment building.

2) Unique modern apartment

This unique modern apartment building has a layout most of us have not seen before. While it is not a mammoth task to build it, its unique design could be difficult to replicate.

What makes this building unique is its form. These apartments don't curve or bend and use quartz to outline a room on one side and then transfer to the other side on the floor above. Rooms that don't have quartz are made with a glass fence, giving access to an amazing view outside. This tutorial video was made by YouTuber HALNY.

1) Survival apartment

This Minecraft survival apartment is ideal for those who want to live in a smaller space and create this build on a Survival server. The design of these apartments allows for the creation of separate rooms, which can be used as bedrooms, living rooms, or even offices. The advantage of such buildings is that they allow you to create your own personal space without having too much clutter around.

Survival apartments also have an open, airy feel, making them more relaxing and comfortable than many other residences. YouTuber ManDooMiN constructed this build. It is primarily meant for three players, but you can always add more levels.

Poll : 0 votes