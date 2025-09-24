Best Minecraft aquarium designs (2025)

There are various kinds of Minecraft aquarium designs worth checking out and building. An aquarium is a unique interior feature that not a lot of players try to build while creating their base or structure. However, it can make a build feel more alive, with all kinds of fish and underwater creatures living in them. Over the years, the community has built various kinds of aquariums.Here are some of the best Minecraft aquarium designs that we think you should check out.Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.Minecraft aquarium designs worth checking out and building in 2025Simple and small aquariumBuild a Neat and Simple Aquarium Interior Design for Your House byu/vexelville inMinecraftThis is a small and simple Minecraft aquarium design built by a Redditor named vexelville.The player started by making a small hole in the wall where he placed six blue glazed terracotta blocks as a background for the aquarium. Later, they filled the rest of the area with blue concrete blocks. To light up the aquarium, the player placed three sea lanterns that fit the overall aesthetics of the decor perfectly. Glass blocks were then placed over the sea lanterns to create space for water.Then, water was poured, and the player also placed a few underwater vegetation before placing the fish and covering the rest of the aquarium with white concrete blocks and dark oak wood blocks.L-shape aquariumThis is a large L-shaped aquarium made by a Minecraft YouTuber named VexelVille, the same person who built the simple aquarium. The player starts by making a three-block deep hole in both the walls, since it will be an L-shaped aquarium.The hole was filled first with blue coral blocks. Though these blocks will turn gray due to a lack of water, they will eventually turn blue when water is added to the aquarium. The floor of the aquarium is filled with sand blocks so that underwater vegetation can be placed. Both the floor and ceiling also consist of sea lanterns that light up the aquarium.Lastly, glass panes are placed, water is filled, and all kinds of fish like cod, salmon, and tropical fish are added to finish the aquarium.Large aquarium with turtlesPlayed Minecraft for 6 years. This is probably the most interesting thing I've ever built. byu/Programmeter inMinecraftThis is a large Minecraft aquarium design created by a Redditor named Programmeter. The player created a massive hole in the wall that filling it with sandstone and sand blocks. The bed of the aquarium has several players where underwater plants are placed. Instead of using sea lanterns, the player used sea pickles to dimly light up the area.While most players will only add fish to an aquarium, this player also decided to add a turtle to it. This was made possible because of the sheer size of the aquarium.Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:Minecraft Cluttered mod guideMinecraft player showcases beautiful Aztec city buildMinecraft Owls add-on guide: How to get and play