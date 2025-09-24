Minecraft Cluttered mod guide

Minecraft Cluttered mod is a unique third-party modification that adds loads of new decorative and furniture blocks and items to the sandbox. While there are many popular furniture mods like Macaw's Furniture mod, MrCrayFish's Furniture mod, Another Furniture, etc., Cluttered offers a different approach to furnishing interiors.

Here is everything to know about the Minecraft Cluttered mod, including its features and download guide.

Features and download guide for Minecraft Cluttered mod

What does the Minecraft Cluttered mod offer?

Cluttered is a decorative Minecraft mod made by beelake, aimed at adding lots of furniture, paintings, and other decor blocks. The mod will allow you to style your builds more richly.

The furniture and decor aesthetics draw inspiration from other games like Animal Crossing, The Sims 4, Terraria, Starbound, Overwatch, Stardew Valley, Tears of the Kingdom, etc.

Cluttered also includes functional furniture that you can interact with. For example, you can sit on chairs, store items and blocks in cupboards or cabinets, and use new kinds of bookshelves to store enchanted books and a book and a quill.

The mod does have some limitations. For example, in some modloader versions (Fabric) the chairs might not be fully functional. Also, some decorative items may look weird in terms of lighting. This will depend on certain graphic settings, like smooth lighting.

On the positive side, every block added with the mod is craftable and vanilla survival-friendly, so you don’t need creative mode to get the items.

In conclusion, Cluttered might be a small and less popular furniture mod, but it has a lot of promise for the future.

How to download and install the Minecraft Cluttered mod?

Cluttered mod can be easily downloaded from the Modrinth website (Image via Modrinth/Cluttered)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Cluttered mod on Minecraft:

Download and install Fabric and Forge for the game version 1.20.1. Head to Modrinth and search for the Cluttered mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Fabric and Forge 1.20.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the title's launcher and find the Fabric and Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and start exploring and crafting all the new furniture and decorative blocks offered by Cluttered.

