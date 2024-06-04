10 best Minecraft Bedrock 1.21 seeds

Minecraft 1.21, also known as Tricky Trials, is set to release in less than two weeks, on June 13, 2024. This means that it's the perfect time to start looking for an amazing seed for the update. There shouldn't be any major changes to terrain generation or update content, meaning that worlds generated using current release candidate snapshots and previews are safe to use.
Detailed below are 10 amazing Minecraft Bedrock Tricky Trials survival seeds, along with what makes them so fantastic, for players wanting to get a head start on the update.
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
10 incredible Bedrock seeds for Minecraft Tricky Trials
1) Quad Village Spawn
The seed is: 8798240844535338057
- Village: 200, 280
- Village: -280, 312
- Village: 136, -296
- Village with Trial Chamber: -296, -280
- Trial Chamber: 201, 73
- Pillager Outpost with Trial Chamber: 280, -952
- Ocean Monument: 888, 824
- Village with Trial Chamber: -408, 840
This amazing Minecraft Bedrock seed spawns players in a savanna biome. There are four different villages near spawn, which should make the rest of the game a breeze due to the abundant villager trades.
There are also a plethora of trial chambers, pillager outposts, and ocean monuments nearby for players to take on.
2) Trial Chambers, Jungle Temples, and Woodland Mansions
The seed is: 4248082955865930775
- Woodland Mansion: -1096, 440
- Village with Desert Temple and Trial Chamber: 744, -376
- Jungle Temple with Trial Chamber: -728, -184
- Trial Chamber: -231, 71
- Pillager Outpost with Trial Chamber: 120, -856
This seed spawns players in a coastal desert badlands. There are several trial chambers under these dunes.
To the north, players will find a desert village with a desert temple and a trial chamber, a trio of structures with amazing loot. To the west, players will find a jungle filled with jungle temples and trial chambers. Past this jungle is a dark oak forest, containing an elusive Minecraft woodland mansion.
3) Mansions and Swamps
The seed is: -5257698366743628737
- Woodland Mansion: 552, 456
- Witch Hut with Trial Chamber: 664, 664
- Trial Chamber: -263, 729
- Ocean Monument: -728, 120
- Village: -1320, 232
- Village: 1384, 200
This seed places players on a small beach. To the north is an ocean that contains several ocean monuments, useful for making Minecraft guardian farms. To the east, players will find a woodland mansion across a small cove. There is also a witch hut with a trial chamber under it in this direction.
Players can find several villages to the west for early-game loot and trades.
4) Multiple Zombie Villages
The seed is: 1722026622528246853
- Zombie Village: 72, -360
- Zombie Village with Desert Temple: -888, 88
- Ocean Monument: 120, 728
- Pillager Outpost: -792, 280
- Village with Trial Chamber: 1176, -840
This interesting Bedrock seed is amazing for players who enjoy Minecraft villager trading. There are two different zombie villages near spawn, one to the north and one to the west. These are perfect for trading as they have guaranteed zombie villagers to cure.
There are also plenty of trial chambers and regular villages near spawn to loot.
5) Witch Huts and Swamp Village
The seed is: 1490511792894129740
- Witch Hut: 72, 280
- Swamp Village: -312, 824
- Trial Chamber: 87, -263
- Pillager Outpost with Trial Chamber: -808, -872
- Ocean Monument: 872, -248
- Zombie Village with Stronghold: -2072, 824
This Bedrock seed spawns players in a mixture of oak and birch forests. To the south, players will find a swamp with multiple witch huts, perfect for setting up loot farms, as well as a village.
There are more villages to the west, along with a zombie village. There's also a pillager outpost to the north, with trial chambers scattered in every direction of spawn.
6) Groves and Groves
The seed is: 4060449401699032377
- Trial Chamber: 183, -471
- Village with Trial Chamber: 680, 200
- Pillager Outpost: 104, 440
- Basement Igloo with Trial Chamber: -424, 680
- Ocean Monument: 216, -1512
- Stronghold Village: 696, 632
This seed puts players in a taiga biome next to a huge stretch of groves and mountains. These mountains to the west are flush with basement igloos, useful for early access to Minecraft's best potions, villages, pillager outposts, and trial chambers.
And if that's not enough, there are more villages to the east of spawn and more pillagers to the south of spawn.
7) Mushroom Islands and Trial Chambers
The seed is: -5818033971074937313
- Main Mushroom Island: 414, -228
- Village with Trial Chamber: -408, -280
- Swamp Village: -1800, 296
- Ocean Monument: 360, 312
- Village: -200, 184
This seed spawns players a strange distance from 0, 0 due to an ocean found there. This ocean is conveniently occupied by a moderately sized Minecraft mushroom island, a perfect spot to set up a starter base.
There are also no shortage of useful structures near spawn, including villages for early-game loot, as well as ocean monuments and trial chambers for future adventures.
8) Swamp Village Spawn
The seed is: -7852655129246188152
- Swamp Village: -408, 200
- Pillager Outpost: -536, -1048
- Zombie Village: -888, -744
- Basement Igloo Stronghold Village: -888, 1128
- Stronghold Village with Trial Chamber: 696, -312
This Bedrock seed spawns players on the edge of a small swamp. While this swamp is lacking a witch hut, it does have a village on its border, useful for future-proofing any Minecraft villager trading changes.
There are more villages near spawn, including one to the north-east with both a stronghold and a trial chamber under it. There is also a zombie village to the northwest of spawn.
9) Savanna Mountain Spawn
The seed is: 8016289701160815277
- Village with Trial Chamber: -488, -952
- Village with Trial Chamber: -1352, 312
- Village near Ancient City: -344, -328
- Stronghold Village with Trial Chamber: 792, -360
- Zombie Village: 1240, 104
This seed spawns players on the side of a savanna mountain. There are villages to the north and south of this mountain, perfect for early-game loot. One of these spawn villages has a trial chamber under it, while the other has an ancient city under it.
There are more of Minecraft's upcoming trial chambers near spawn, many of which are underneath more villages.
10) Desert Swamp
The seed is: 1967234299826338385
- Trial Chamber: 87, -9
- Desert Temple: 1112, -152
- Village with Desert Temple and Trial Chamber: 1816, 88
- Swamp Desert Temple with Trial Chamber: 1160, 568
- Village with Trial Chamber: -408, 680
This seed spawns players in a small savanna biome almost immediately over a trial chamber.
Most of the seed's useful Minecraft structures can be found to the east, in a mixture of desert, badlands, and swamps. These biomes include desert temples, villages, trial chambers, and strongholds. This should give players all the loot needed to jump straight into the mid-game.
