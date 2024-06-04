10 best Minecraft Bedrock 1.21 seeds

Minecraft 1.21, also known as Tricky Trials, is set to release in less than two weeks, on June 13, 2024. This means that it's the perfect time to start looking for an amazing seed for the update. There shouldn't be any major changes to terrain generation or update content, meaning that worlds generated using current release candidate snapshots and previews are safe to use.

Detailed below are 10 amazing Minecraft Bedrock Tricky Trials survival seeds, along with what makes them so fantastic, for players wanting to get a head start on the update.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 incredible Bedrock seeds for Minecraft Tricky Trials

1) Quad Village Spawn

Two of the four spawn Minecraft villages, along with a ruined portal (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 8798240844535338057

Village: 200, 280

200, 280 Village: -280, 312

-280, 312 Village: 136, -296

136, -296 Village with Trial Chamber: -296, -280

-296, -280 Trial Chamber: 201, 73

201, 73 Pillager Outpost with Trial Chamber: 280, -952

280, -952 Ocean Monument: 888, 824

888, 824 Village with Trial Chamber: -408, 840

This amazing Minecraft Bedrock seed spawns players in a savanna biome. There are four different villages near spawn, which should make the rest of the game a breeze due to the abundant villager trades.

There are also a plethora of trial chambers, pillager outposts, and ocean monuments nearby for players to take on.

2) Trial Chambers, Jungle Temples, and Woodland Mansions

The woodland mansion found near spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 4248082955865930775

Woodland Mansion: -1096, 440

-1096, 440 Village with Desert Temple and Trial Chamber: 744, -376

744, -376 Jungle Temple with Trial Chamber: -728, -184

-728, -184 Trial Chamber: -231, 71

-231, 71 Pillager Outpost with Trial Chamber: 120, -856

This seed spawns players in a coastal desert badlands. There are several trial chambers under these dunes.

To the north, players will find a desert village with a desert temple and a trial chamber, a trio of structures with amazing loot. To the west, players will find a jungle filled with jungle temples and trial chambers. Past this jungle is a dark oak forest, containing an elusive Minecraft woodland mansion.

3) Mansions and Swamps

The strange waterfront mansion found on the seed (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -5257698366743628737

Woodland Mansion: 552, 456

552, 456 Witch Hut with Trial Chamber: 664, 664

664, 664 Trial Chamber: -263, 729

-263, 729 Ocean Monument: -728, 120

-728, 120 Village: -1320, 232

-1320, 232 Village: 1384, 200

This seed places players on a small beach. To the north is an ocean that contains several ocean monuments, useful for making Minecraft guardian farms. To the east, players will find a woodland mansion across a small cove. There is also a witch hut with a trial chamber under it in this direction.

Players can find several villages to the west for early-game loot and trades.

4) Multiple Zombie Villages

A zombie village, pillager outpost, and desert temple all near each other (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 1722026622528246853

Zombie Village: 72, -360

72, -360 Zombie Village with Desert Temple: -888, 88

-888, 88 Ocean Monument: 120, 728

120, 728 Pillager Outpost: -792, 280

-792, 280 Village with Trial Chamber: 1176, -840

This interesting Bedrock seed is amazing for players who enjoy Minecraft villager trading. There are two different zombie villages near spawn, one to the north and one to the west. These are perfect for trading as they have guaranteed zombie villagers to cure.

There are also plenty of trial chambers and regular villages near spawn to loot.

5) Witch Huts and Swamp Village

A large swamp village found on the seed (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 1490511792894129740

Witch Hut: 72, 280

72, 280 Swamp Village: -312, 824

-312, 824 Trial Chamber: 87, -263

87, -263 Pillager Outpost with Trial Chamber: -808, -872

-808, -872 Ocean Monument: 872, -248

872, -248 Zombie Village with Stronghold: -2072, 824

This Bedrock seed spawns players in a mixture of oak and birch forests. To the south, players will find a swamp with multiple witch huts, perfect for setting up loot farms, as well as a village.

There are more villages to the west, along with a zombie village. There's also a pillager outpost to the north, with trial chambers scattered in every direction of spawn.

6) Groves and Groves

A double village found near spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 4060449401699032377

Trial Chamber: 183, -471

183, -471 Village with Trial Chamber: 680, 200

680, 200 Pillager Outpost: 104, 440

104, 440 Basement Igloo with Trial Chamber: -424, 680

-424, 680 Ocean Monument: 216, -1512

216, -1512 Stronghold Village: 696, 632

This seed puts players in a taiga biome next to a huge stretch of groves and mountains. These mountains to the west are flush with basement igloos, useful for early access to Minecraft's best potions, villages, pillager outposts, and trial chambers.

And if that's not enough, there are more villages to the east of spawn and more pillagers to the south of spawn.

7) Mushroom Islands and Trial Chambers

The mushroom island is visible from the village at spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -5818033971074937313

Main Mushroom Island: 414, -228

414, -228 Village with Trial Chamber: -408, -280

-408, -280 Swamp Village: -1800, 296

-1800, 296 Ocean Monument: 360, 312

360, 312 Village: -200, 184

This seed spawns players a strange distance from 0, 0 due to an ocean found there. This ocean is conveniently occupied by a moderately sized Minecraft mushroom island, a perfect spot to set up a starter base.

There are also no shortage of useful structures near spawn, including villages for early-game loot, as well as ocean monuments and trial chambers for future adventures.

8) Swamp Village Spawn

This trial chamber and stronghold generated strangely close to one another (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -7852655129246188152

Swamp Village: -408, 200

-408, 200 Pillager Outpost: -536, -1048

-536, -1048 Zombie Village: -888, -744

-888, -744 Basement Igloo Stronghold Village: -888, 1128

-888, 1128 Stronghold Village with Trial Chamber: 696, -312

This Bedrock seed spawns players on the edge of a small swamp. While this swamp is lacking a witch hut, it does have a village on its border, useful for future-proofing any Minecraft villager trading changes.

There are more villages near spawn, including one to the north-east with both a stronghold and a trial chamber under it. There is also a zombie village to the northwest of spawn.

9) Savanna Mountain Spawn

The resource rich mountain spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 8016289701160815277

Village with Trial Chamber: -488, -952

-488, -952 Village with Trial Chamber: -1352, 312

-1352, 312 Village near Ancient City: -344, -328

-344, -328 Stronghold Village with Trial Chamber: 792, -360

792, -360 Zombie Village: 1240, 104

This seed spawns players on the side of a savanna mountain. There are villages to the north and south of this mountain, perfect for early-game loot. One of these spawn villages has a trial chamber under it, while the other has an ancient city under it.

There are more of Minecraft's upcoming trial chambers near spawn, many of which are underneath more villages.

10) Desert Swamp

This Minecraft seed's strange swamp temple (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 1967234299826338385

Trial Chamber: 87, -9

87, -9 Desert Temple: 1112, -152

1112, -152 Village with Desert Temple and Trial Chamber: 1816, 88

1816, 88 Swamp Desert Temple with Trial Chamber: 1160, 568

1160, 568 Village with Trial Chamber: -408, 680

This seed spawns players in a small savanna biome almost immediately over a trial chamber.

Most of the seed's useful Minecraft structures can be found to the east, in a mixture of desert, badlands, and swamps. These biomes include desert temples, villages, trial chambers, and strongholds. This should give players all the loot needed to jump straight into the mid-game.

