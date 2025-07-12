4 best Minecraft biomes to explore as a new player

Upon joining Minecraft for the first time, players are welcomed into an expansive world with a wide variety of biomes that they are free to explore. The first spawn location in the game is very important for progression because it can either help or hinder players. In addition, they need to locate a biome where they can establish their first base and live in peace.

Hence, here are a few biomes that are excellent for novice Minecraft players to explore.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of the 4 best biomes for new Minecraft players to explore

1) Plains

The plains biome can offer lots of space, while villages can offer resources if players find one (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the Overworld, Plains are one of the simplest and most common biomes. It is a comparatively flat grassland with very few trees, and it can randomly form between forests when fresh chunks load. It is also the oldest biome, which makes it ideal for novices.

Players will have plenty of room to construct their first base if they spawn in the plains. They will find it easier to lay blocks and build a home on the level ground. Additionally, the plains biome is where a number of farm animals that may provide resources like food, wool, etc., spawn.

In the plains, players can also find villages. These are settlements in which villagers can exchange goods for emeralds, which can subsequently be exchanged for more valuable resources. Players can also rob these villages for resources.

2) Forest

The forest can offer lots of resources to players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Forests are excellent for producing resources. There are many trees in this biome, as the name would imply. Along with common oak trees, players can locate birch trees occasionally. Of course, there are dedicated birch forests as well.

Because of the low light levels under the dense woods, players may encounter some hostile creatures spawning even during the day, making this area a little more perilous. Nonetheless, it is the ideal environment for gathering wood, a vital resource that beginning players will utilize frequently.

Although players will need to clear trees to make room for it, the forest can also be a good biome for establishing a base.

Also check: Minecraft seed map

3) Beach

The beach is another great biome that offers good access to oceans (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Although the majority of Minecraft's world is made up of landmasses, there are also enormous oceans filled with unusual structures and monsters worth looting and fighting. Beaches are also a great biome to live in as a novice since they allow access to both land and ocean.

From their beach base, players can navigate the waves on a boat and find underwater treasures. It is important to note that since drowned zombies spawn in deep ocean regions with low light levels, they can surface and attack a player's base even during the day, thus they need to defend the base a little more.

Players who are fortunate may also spot cute turtles spawning in this area.

4) Cherry Grove

Cherry Grove is arguably the most beautiful Overworld biome to live in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Cherry Grove is one of the most stunning biomes in the Overworld. This is also a great biome for newcomers if they're searching for the most adorable and beautiful region.

Because Cherry Grove grows above mountains and plateaus, it is more difficult for hostile mobs to spawn and pursue players. Additionally, the biome is home to cherry trees, which provide light pink cherry wood that may be used to create beautiful bases.

Additionally, beneficial farm animals such as pigs, sheep, bees, etc, spawn in this biome. It is also likely to have a huge cave just beneath it because it is formed on top of a mountain or plateau. Players can explore this cave to find helpful resources without having to mine for them.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

